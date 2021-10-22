Trade for NFL QB Deshaun Watson or draft a QB in 2022?

Right after Week 6 of the NFL wrapped up with the Buffalo Bills receiving an upset on Monday night, the next-biggest headline featured Deshaun Watson.

Some rumors and speculation came out on social media that the Miami Dolphins and other teams were heating up trade talks ahead of the November 2nd trade deadline. Some of the rumors were killed off within 24 hours, but the Miami Dolphins remain a team with interest and plans for a three-team trade: Tua Tagovailoa to Washington and Deshaun Watson to Miami for a variety of top picks, at least.

Trade for Deshaun Watson or draft a QB?

Timothy “TJAY” Jones @tjayjones8 I’m hearing that the Deshaun Watson trade to Miami trade could be a 3 team deal where Tua goes to Washington? Wait a minute. When the #Saints tried to get Jadeveon Clowney a few year ago with a 3 team deal the #NFL said they couldn’t do it. Make this make sense? I’m hearing that the Deshaun Watson trade to Miami trade could be a 3 team deal where Tua goes to Washington? Wait a minute. When the #Saints tried to get Jadeveon Clowney a few year ago with a 3 team deal the #NFL said they couldn’t do it. Make this make sense?

The Houston Texans elected to keep Deshaun Watson inactive for the 2021 season until there was more information about his case, whether against or for him. The quarterback is currently in limbo with a large black mark on his image and the Houston Texans have enough to worry about other than playing a possible sexual predator. If Miami or any other team happens to deal for Deshaun Watson before the trade deadline, what are the chances they will play him this season?

The Miami Dolphins just drafted Tua Tagovailoa in the first round and seem ready to move on almost as quickly as the Arizona Cardinals were with Josh Rosen. Tua suffered a severe leg injury that hampered his rookie season. He got off to a rough start, but is starting to show promise as trade rumors spark up again. Trading for Deshaun Watson is you telling us that your roster is a "win-now" team and the quarterback is your last missing piece. That is not the case for the Dolphins.

Sidelines - Bama (2020 National Champions!) @SSN_Alabama The Miami Dolphins’ effort to acquire QB Deshaun Watson could send former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa to Washington, per reports.This would be the best case scenario for the young QB- a team with an explosive defense and weapons that can be made complete with a playmaker QB. The Miami Dolphins’ effort to acquire QB Deshaun Watson could send former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa to Washington, per reports.This would be the best case scenario for the young QB- a team with an explosive defense and weapons that can be made complete with a playmaker QB. https://t.co/7n2XsCOm3d

There are some major issues at wide receiver, the run game is ranked 31st, and the defense has allowed the fourth-most passing yards and 11th-most rushing yards through six weeks. Bringing in Deshaun Watson won't take this team to the AFC Divisional Round in 2021. To trade for Deshaun Watson, you basically have to give up your future plans in the draft for the next two or three years. The Dolphins have found some recent success in the draft and should continue down that trend rather than changing course for a quarterback who might only be with them for one season.

The Miami Dolphins have the San Francisco 49ers' first-round pick in 2022, which could end up being a top-15 pick. There is a chance that Xavien Howard and Tua Tagovailoa are moved before the draft for more first-round picks. North Carolina's Sam Howell and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett could be available for them in the first round. Liberty's Malik Willis and Ole Miss's Matt Corral will be the first quarterbacks off the board and Miami could still move up to snag one of them.

Any of these four quarterbacks are better options for the Miami Dolphins than the risk associated with Deshaun Watson. There is no uncertainty about their future. Malik Willis could end up being the next Deshaun Watson, while Matt Corral is similar to Josh Allen, and Sam Howell has the best arm in the draft.

Yes, Deshaun Watson is a top-level quarterback in the NFL and is more talented than 99% of the quarterbacks in the draft, but Watson won't be a good fit for Miami. The offense is building connections with Tua and bringing in Watson would put the offense back a few steps. The Dolphins need their draft capital to have a future as a contender in the AFC East. The team already has enough drama with Xavien Howard and the front seven need more attention than the quarterback position.

This goes for any team currently in the rumors for Deshaun Watson. The top three or four quarterbacks in the 2022 Draft class are better options than Deshaun Watson. The teams named in recent rumors are not great rosters and won't be contenders with Watson at the helm.

Also Read

Cody Jones @theCodyJones1

@steelers @MyFantasyLeague You can’t tell me Deshaun Watson on the Steelers with Dionte, Claypool, Najee, Freiermuth, and Mike Tomlin wouldn’t be incredible. You can’t tell me Deshaun Watson on the Steelers with Dionte, Claypool, Najee, Freiermuth, and Mike Tomlin wouldn’t be incredible.

@steelers @MyFantasyLeague

Now if a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Green Bay Packers were involved, then maybe it won't be ideal to go for a rookie quarterback. However, that does not seem to be the case.

Edited by Piyush Bisht