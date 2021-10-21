Tua Tagovailoa trade rumors: 3 teams that should consider Miami Dolphins QB

Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the Miami Dolphins is cloudy. As per Houston Chronicle’s John McCain, the Houston Texans could potentially have a trade deal in the works for Deshaun Watson with the Dolphins.

What does this mean? In layman’s terms, Tua’s days in Miami could very well be over. After the ‘tanking for Tua” saga, the Dolphins finally got their man at pick 5 in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tua was drafted into a team that had only five wins with first-year head coach Brian Flores in 2019.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 #Texans are working toward a potential deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins that could get done this week. If not this week they still hope they can get it done before the Nov 2 trade deadline. #Texans are working toward a potential deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins that could get done this week. If not this week they still hope they can get it done before the Nov 2 trade deadline.

What makes it even worse is that in selecting Tua, the Dolphins missed out on LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ouch!). It is now clear that at this stage Tua isn’t the answer for the Dolphins at quarterback and the franchise believes that adding Watson would seriously elevate them.

But where does that leave Tua? He will be looking for another team, but which teams around the NFL could benefit from having the former No. 5 pick in the 2020 Draft?

Teams that could trade for Tua Tagovailoa

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are still trying to find a quarterback to replace Peyton Manning and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2015. The team's defense has always been its strong ssuit,but at quarterback they leave a lot to be desired.

Teddy Bridgewater is largely a gap-filler. As for Drew Lock, he simply isn’t the answer. Tua could therefore be a viable option for Denver to pursue, as neither Bridgewater nor Lock is going to get you to a Super Bowl. Tua has a better chance. A trade could be complicated but not impossible, and with a great defense behind him and decent weapons, Denver could be an ideal spot for Tua.

Houston Texans

This seems to be the most logical outcome should Tagovailoa get traded out of Miami. If the Dolphins want Watson and should the deal get done, then Tua would clearly move in the opposite direction. The Texans are not a very good team, but Tua could elevate them.

Davis Mills has shown the odd sign, but he is not the answer. With Tua, the Texans could have their quarterback for the next decade. Houston would be a nice spot for Tagovailoa to rebrand himself. Moreover, he can be a good asset for the Texans.

With Tua struggling hardly two years into his NFL career, the Texans could offer an escape route that might not be the worst idea to start fresh.

Washington Football Team

Rumored to be the third team in a potential trade, while it seems highly unlikely, Washington are in dire need of a quarterback. Taylor Heinicke isn't the answer, nor is Ryan Fitzpatrick. With Tagovailoa, Washington will have the franchise quarterback they have been desperately looking out for.

Also Read

Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ NFL landscape is fluid but in regard to trades involving the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa & Deshaun Watson, a source close to the situation texted me, "Rumors are false" NFL landscape is fluid but in regard to trades involving the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa & Deshaun Watson, a source close to the situation texted me, "Rumors are false"

When the reports first surfaced about a three-team trade that would send Tua to Washington, several sources said the rumors were false, but Tua in Washington is not as far-fetched as it sounds.

Edited by Piyush Bisht