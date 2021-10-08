NFL Trade Rumors: Texans owner breaks silence on Deshaun Watson before trade deadline

Deshaun Watson has been a hot topic in the NFL since he asked the Houston Texans to trade him during the offseason. The 22 civil law suits for sexual assault and harassment that Watson faces add more gas to the fire and make the whole situation trickier.

On Wednesday, Texans CEO Cal McNair weighed in on the team's attempts to trade the quarterback.

"We'll just wait and see. It's a day-to-day thing. Nick (Caserio, Texans GM) is in charge of that, so we'll see how that works out," McNair told Sportstalk 790 in Houston.

When asked to estimate the odds of trading Watson by November 2nd, the NFL's deadline, McNair smiled and replied: "I have no idea."

Where would Watson go?

It is rumoured that the Philadelphia Eagles could be a trade partner. Although two journalists report that the team has no interest in Deshaun Watson, one says the opposite.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer discussed those rumors in a tweet last week.

"Going through the airport, two different Eagles fans came over asking if Eagles were trying to get in Deshaun Watson trade. Nope, not in the in the mix this time. I couldn't tell if they were pissed or happy bc of the colourful words," Glazer posted.

Jay Glazer @JayGlazer Going through the airport, two different Eagles fans came over asking if Eagles were trying to get in Deshaun Watson trade. Nope, not in the in the mix this time. I couldn’t tell if they were pissed or happy bc of the colorful words 😂😂😂 Going through the airport, two different Eagles fans came over asking if Eagles were trying to get in Deshaun Watson trade. Nope, not in the in the mix this time. I couldn’t tell if they were pissed or happy bc of the colorful words 😂😂😂

That lines up with what CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora reported.

"I spoke with multiple GMs, and they doubt any team would trade for Watson while he's under investigation, but the Dolphins remain his primary suitor, and some GMs believe the Saints could emerge as a darkhorse' and Eagles aren't pursuing Watson," LaCanfora said.

However, NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms discussed the topic on Pro Football Talk Live. Simms said the Eagles are still very interested in acquiring Watson and that owner Jeffrey Lurie has given GM Howie Roseman the go-ahead to trade for the QB.

"Philadelphia is in that mix for the Deshaun Watson thing," Simms said. "That's a real thing. From everything I know, the owner has given them the green light as far as Howie Roseman and company to make that deal if it's right."

Almost two weeks ago, Glazer reported that the Texans are close to trading the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Also Read

Jay Glazer @JayGlazer ICYMI! On Sunday I shared that the Texans stance on trading Deshaun Watson has softened where they weren’t even returning calls from teams in camp. That has changed. As for teams, to me Miami makes the most sense and probably has the best chance to pull it off IF a deal gets done ICYMI! On Sunday I shared that the Texans stance on trading Deshaun Watson has softened where they weren’t even returning calls from teams in camp. That has changed. As for teams, to me Miami makes the most sense and probably has the best chance to pull it off IF a deal gets done https://t.co/QTljSUpNRi

"Deshaun Watson's made it clear. He does not want to play for the Houston Texans," Glazer said. "But it's interesting because when we went into the season, the Texans were not really fielding phone calls. They weren't open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer. More than six draft picks. They've already been offered three ones and three threes. Wanted more than that. However, I was told that this past week, their stance started to soften a little bit with that. The interesting part, you looked at Miami with Tua (Tagovailoa) going down; that would be an obvious trade partner. However, remember this: if they end up trading Deshaun Watson right now, he's eligible to play. He's eligible to play next week. He's not on the Commissioner's Exempt List; he's not on any suspension list, so he can play immediately. It's interesting to see if the Texans can actually soften their stance even more and possibly send him out of town."

Edited by Samuel Green