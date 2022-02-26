NFL Rumors: Insider believes Saints have decided on their QB1 for 2022 season

The New Orleans Saints are facing a critical 2022 NFL offseason. They barely missed out on the 2021 NFL Playoffs, so they will be looking to remain competitive next year, but it won't come without several obstacles this offseason. Their head coach Sean Payton shockingly retired and the Saints are also in the most difficult salary cap situation of any team in the NFL.

Payton was replaced by Dennis Allen and the organization can now turn their complete focus to maneuvering their roster to fit the salary cap. They are currently around $50 million over the limit, so they have some work to do. They also have to figure out their quarterback situation, where they have a major hole.

NFL Network's Jim Trotter recently weighed in.

"They're going to explore every option as it relates to that position, meaning the draft, trades and free agency.. (but) if they go the free agency route, the quarterback that makes the most sense is Jameis Winston. He's been in the system for two years. They've taken the time to develop him, he has a relationship with Pete Carmichael, who will be calling plays ... My understanding is, if they have not already opened contract talks with him, they will very shortly," Trotter said via NFL Network.

Trotter believes that the Saints will explore all of their available options, but will be targeting Jameis Winston as their top quarterback choice for the 2022 NFL season. Winston has been with the team for the last two seasons, but is currently pending free agency. Winston found success with the team during the 2021 season before suffering a knee injury that ended his year early.

Jameis Winston's career with the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston saw very limited action during the 2020 NFL season while serving as the back-up quarterback to Drew Brees. He was named the starter for the 2021 season following Brees' retirement, where he found early success. In seven games, he recorded a 5-2 record while throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Christopher Dunnells @ChrisDunnells Jameis Winston represents the best option for the #Saints at QB in 2022. Jameis Winston represents the best option for the #Saints at QB in 2022.

Winston registered a 102.8 passer rating across his games last year, significantly higher than his career 87.8 passer rating. He showed progress and promise before his knee injury knocked him out for the rest of the season. It would make sense for the Saints to try to bring him back for the 2022 season and see if he can pick up where he left off

Edited by Piyush Bisht