5 most devastating injuries so far in 2021 NFL season

Injuries are an unfortunate part of football. Every year there is a ton of physical damage and it has a negative impact on team success.

Certain injuries can sometimes derail an entire season depending on the victim as well as the severity of the injuries. Here are the five most devastating injuries so far in the 2021 NFL season.

5 Most detrimental injuries this season

#5 - QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Sprained PCL - Out 2-4 weeks

Zach Wilson was selected second overall by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. They are a rebuilding team, so the main purpose of this season is to develop their young talent, especially their rookie quarterback.

Experience is extremely valuable when growing in the quarterback position. Injuries in the early stages of development are costly.

#4 - QB Jameis Winston, New Oleans Saints

Torn ACL - Out for season

Injuries to starting quarterbacks are always devastating, no matter what the season outlook for a team is. Jameis Winston suffered one of the worst injuries for an NFL player, a season-ending knee injury.

It requires a long and brutal recovery process. Winston was in the process of reviving his career with the Saints this year, serving as a replacement for the retired Drew Brees. It's a shame the season has to end early for him.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Shoutout to Jameis Winston



His season is over (torn ACL), but what a year he was having



▪️had 5-2 Saints in thick of playoff hunt, following departure of iconic QB



▪️led entire NFL with 8.7 Pass TD% (161 att, 14 TD)



▪️just 3 INT, two years removed from throwing league-high 30 Shoutout to Jameis WinstonHis season is over (torn ACL), but what a year he was having▪️had 5-2 Saints in thick of playoff hunt, following departure of iconic QB▪️led entire NFL with 8.7 Pass TD% (161 att, 14 TD)▪️just 3 INT, two years removed from throwing league-high 30 https://t.co/aAsbwpDow8

#3 - RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Hamstring strain - Out since Week 3, expected to return soon

Injuries have unfortunately plagued Christian McCaffrey for more than a full year now. The Panthers started the season strong but have gone downhill since losing their superstar running back.

He is projected to return soon and can hopefully avoid any further injuries. With McCaffrey, the Panthers still have a chance to make it to the playoffs this season.

#2 - QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Fractured finger - Out 4-8 weeks, first eligible to return in Week 10

The Seahawks play in arguably the most difficult division in the NFL, the NFC West. To be competitive in the division this season, they cannot afford any major injuries.

Unfortunately it hasn't worked out that way. They lost their starting running back, Chris Carson, but more importantly their quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Without Wilson, the Seahawks don't stand a chance. They need him back immediately.

Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL Russell Wilson progressing from throwing in workout facility to his personal field. Looks like he's making 20+ yard passes two days after pin was removed. #Seahawks Russell Wilson progressing from throwing in workout facility to his personal field. Looks like he's making 20+ yard passes two days after pin was removed. #Seahawks https://t.co/683mTsfh4T

#1 - RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fractured foot - likely to miss remainder of regular season

Derrick Henry has never had an issue with injuries in his entire career so far. Unfortunately, he faces his first major one this year.

There is a good chance that he will miss the rest of the season. Henry was well on his way to eclipse 2000 rushing yards again.

Without injuries, he most likely would have won his third straight rushing title this season.

