5 NFC teams that should forget about the 2021 NFL playoffs

The NFC is the more top-heavy of the two NFL conferences so far in 2021. Five teams have one loss or fewer, leaving behind a giant race for the final Wild Card spots.

At this point in time much of the NFC is still alive. However, five teams in particular need to shift any focus toward the NFL playoffs and turn it toward building for 2022.

Focusing on trying to win instead of looking toward the 2022 NFL Draft would be a big mistake for these teams.

5 NFC teams that should forget about making the NFL playoffs in 2021

#5 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers got off to a nice 3-0 start. Then Christian McCaffrey went down with an injury, Sam Darnold regressed and the team lost four games straight. The collapse happened so fast it was almost jarring.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Panthers’ QB PJ Walker has replaced Sam Darnold. Panthers’ QB PJ Walker has replaced Sam Darnold.

The latest loss was the worst and proves why the Panthers should not even be thinking about the NFL playoffs. They fell by a final score of 25-3 against the New York Giants in a game that saw Darnold get benched.

There is a serious problem in Carolina in that the team is totally doomed without McCaffrey on the field. Matt Rhule does not seem to have a plan in place for how to win without the star running back. That is just as much on him and the front office as it is on the players on the field.

#4 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the 2021 season expecting to win with Jalen Hurts. Now the team is 2-5 and there are rumblings about Gardner Minshew getting time under center. So what is going on?

Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky



“You have to trust the process” Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky



Hurts like Nick Sirianni believes the Eagles are close #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says they had a very productive team meeting this morningHurts like Nick Sirianni believes the Eagles are close #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says they had a very productive team meeting this morning Hurts like Nick Sirianni believes the Eagles are close https://t.co/ERR7Abz6Sz Eagles QB Jalen Hurts“You have to trust the process” twitter.com/jeffskversky/s… Eagles QB Jalen Hurts “You have to trust the process” twitter.com/jeffskversky/s… https://t.co/TM4dwlgLhz

The Eagles defense is crumbling under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Nick Sirianni seems to be losing his team way too early into his tenure. This could have fans wondering if things truly were that bad under Doug Pederson just a few years after he led the team to a Super Bowl victory.

A key problem for the Eagles is evident on offense. Hurts is being asked to do way too much and is being forced to carry the load in the running game. Hurts has more yards and attempts than Miles Sanders, who is an actual running back. This is not a recipe for success for such a young NFL quarterback, and the plan has ruined the Eagles' chances of competing this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Henno van Deventer