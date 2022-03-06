Are the Seahawks really all in on Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson has been involved in many trade rumors over the last year. Prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season, he requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

They ultimately settled their differences and worked out a new contract situation, paving the way for Wilson to return. After a disappointing year for the Seahawks, trade rumors have resurfaced.

If Russell Wilson were to be traded during the 2022 NFL offseason, it would be because he wants to continue his career with a different team.

It's unlikely that the Seahawks are actively shopping him around or looking to move on from him. It's been reported that they have received trade offers, including multiple first-round draft picks, which they have declined to accept.

NFL Rumors  @nflrums

#NFLRumors It is pretty safe to say Seahawks Russell Wilson is not going anywhere after the team declined multiple first-round picks from the Commanders. It is pretty safe to say Seahawks Russell Wilson is not going anywhere after the team declined multiple first-round picks from the Commanders.#NFLRumors https://t.co/s8B7xo0IZO

It wouldn't make much sense for the Seahawks to move on from Wilson. The elite quarterback is in the prime of his career, easily ranked as a top ten quarterback in the NFL and arguably in the top five.

He gives them an excellent chance to win it all. While he's healthy, unlike last season for the first time in his career, the Seahawks are Super Bowl contenders.

If Wilson wants to remain in Seattle, that's exactly where he will be next season. If he decides to be traded, the Seahawks organization will likely do everything in their power to keep him, as they did in the same situation last year.

In the 2020 season, when Wilson was healthy for the full year, the Seahawks finished with a 12-4 record, the second-best in the NFC.

Seahawk Nerd @SeahawkNerd Russell Wilson: "Seattle's the place I'm at right now and I love it."



John Schneider: "We're not shopping the quarterback."



Pete Carroll: "We have no intention of trading Russell Wilson."



Media: RUSSELL WILSON WANTS OUT OF SEATTLE: SHOULD THE SAINTS TRADE FOR RUSSELL WILSON?! Russell Wilson: "Seattle's the place I'm at right now and I love it."John Schneider: "We're not shopping the quarterback."Pete Carroll: "We have no intention of trading Russell Wilson."Media: RUSSELL WILSON WANTS OUT OF SEATTLE: SHOULD THE SAINTS TRADE FOR RUSSELL WILSON?!

The Seahawks have had a successful run with Wilson as their quarterback, and there isn't much reason to believe that they are ready to move on just yet.

They also have more than $35 million in available cap space this year, giving them the flexibility to improve their roster and build an even stronger team around Wilson.

Russell Wilson's career with the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy

Russell Wilson has had a successful ten-year career with the Seattle Seahawks. He has made the Pro Bowl in nine of his ten seasons in the NFL, while helping the Seahawks win two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl ring.

Prior to the 2021 season, when he missed three games with a finger injury, he started every game of his career since being drafted. He also recorded a winning record in each of his nine seasons.

