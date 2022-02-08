"He's never gonna be in those conversations" - Ryan Clark dismisses Russell Wilson as all-time great

Russell Wilson is one of the best current quarterbacks in the NFL. He has exceeded 3,000 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in all ten of his seasons as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. He has never thrown more than 13 interceptions in a season and has eclipsed a 100 passer rating in seven different seasons. He has appeared in two Super Bowls and won one of them.

Some would say that Wilson's solid decade-long start to his career puts him on the path to becoming among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Former Pittsburgh Steelers player and current NFL analyst Ryan Clark disagrees with the idea. He doesn't believe that Wilson has any chance of ever making his way onto the all-time list of elite quarterbacks.

"Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He's never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl." - Ryan Clark via ESPN's Get Up

While it's definitely fair to say that Wilson is not yet an all-time great quarterback, it's a bit extreme to claim that he never could be. In addition to solid and consistent quarterback statistics, Wilson has proven to be more than a capable winner and leader at the position. He currently has a 113-60 career record as a starting quarterback, including in the postseason.

Wilson has been selected to nine Pro Bowls in ten career seasons while leading the Seahawks to eight NFL Playoffs appearances. He has already won two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl ring. He has accomplished a ton in his decade in the NFL and is still in the middle of his prime. He may not be an all-time great just yet, but he definitely has a chance to still get there.

Russell Wilson's outlook for the 2022 NFL season and beyond

Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks

While Russell Wilson has played all ten of his seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, it's possible that he will play for a new team in the 2022 NFL season. He is apparently exploring the idea of being traded to a new team, as he was prior to the 2021 NFL season also.

Whether it be with the Seahawks or someone else, Wilson will look to build on his legacy moving forward. He is only 33 years old, so he has plenty of time to add to his career achievements. If he continues to keep winning and performing, he has a chance to become an all-time great quarterback, proving Ryan Clark wrong.

