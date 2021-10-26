3 reasons why game against Saints is a must-win or tie for Seahawks tonight in Week 7

The Seattle Seahawks are at a critical point in the 2021 NFL season. They are off to a slow 2-4 start and need to turn things around quickly before it gets too late.

Some of their struggles are due to Russell Wilson being injured, but they didn't look great before then either. Now Geno Smith will lead them into a Monday Night Football clash with the New Orleans Saints.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron @DangeRussWilson was at practice five days after having surgery on his finger. He went through drills with his injured hand tucked and is helping Geno Smith prepare to start.Lead from the front ‼️ .@DangeRussWilson was at practice five days after having surgery on his finger. He went through drills with his injured hand tucked and is helping Geno Smith prepare to start.Lead from the front ‼️ https://t.co/1tF4qUF6eH

It is still Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season, which may sound early but the halfway point is almost here already. The Seattle Seahawks are a team with high hopes of making it to the playoffs this year.

They aren't going to make it if they don't start winning soon. This game against the Saints has entered the territory of being a must-win situation for a few reasons.

3 reasons why the Seahawks need a win over the Saints to save their season

#1 - NFC Standings

Nothing is impossible but it seems highly unlikely that the Seahawks are going to win the NFC West division. The Arizona Cardinals are currently in first place with an undefeated 7-0 record, while the Los Angeles Rams trail them by just one game.

It would be hard enough to make up a four-and-a-half-game deficit to catch the Cardinals, but even more difficult to jump over the Rams in the process.

That leaves the Seahawks battling for one of the three available Wild Card spots in the NFC. One of those three spots will likely go to either the Rams or Cardinals, whichever doesn't win the division, leaving just two.

The Saints are one of the many teams who will be fighting for one of those last two spots and are currently ahead of the Seahawks in the standings, making this game extra important.

#2 - Upcoming Schedule

Two of the next three games are going to be extremely challenging for the Seahawks. They have upcoming games against the Cardinals and Packers, who are a combined 13-1 on the season.

This makes it even more important to win the "easier" game against the Saints.

#3 - Home Field Advantage

It is always important to win home games because of the added advantage of the crowd. The Seahawks have traditionally been an excellent home team in recent years, but they are off to a bad start this year.

They have played just two games in Seattle this season and lost both of them. They get an opportunity for their first home win against the Saints. They need to take advantage.

