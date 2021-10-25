Seahawks vs Saints prediction, odds and picks - October 25, 2021 | NFL Week 7

What a different version this Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints game should be from other years! There's no Drew Brees, no Russell Wilson, no Marshawn Lynch. Instead, it's going to be Jameis Winston and Geno Smith dueling in primetime.

Unfortunately, with Russell Wilson out for the next few weeks as he recovers from a finger injury, there's not a lot of expectation among fans for this game, unless Geno Smith can play much better than he did in Week 6. Unluckily for him, the Saints have one of the best defenses in the league and possess all the qualities to pressure him and make his night miserable.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron @DangeRussWilson was at practice five days after having surgery on his finger. He went through drills with his injured hand tucked and is helping Geno Smith prepare to start.Lead from the front ‼️ .@DangeRussWilson was at practice five days after having surgery on his finger. He went through drills with his injured hand tucked and is helping Geno Smith prepare to start.Lead from the front ‼️ https://t.co/1tF4qUF6eH

Check out our predictions, odds and picks for the Week 7 Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - October 25, 8:15 PM EST

Venue - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Spreads

Saints: -4.5 (-110)

Seahawks: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Saints: -210

Seahawks: +176

Totals

Saints: o42.5 (-112)

Seahawks: u42.5 (-108).

New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Game Picks

The Saints are a team whose season has been marred by inconsistency right now, but they should find the right gear after their bye week. The Seahawks are playing with a backup quarterback and their offense did not look great at all during last Sunday Night Football.

The better, healthier team in this game is New Orleans, and they have a good enough defense to make Geno Smith's night miserable. Take the Saints to cover the -4.5 spread.

New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Injuries

Both teams will have to scramble to find answers to injuries to some important playersfor Monday's game.

For the Saints, no starter has missed practice on either Thursday or Friday. But punter Blake Gillikin missed Friday's practice with an illness and there's no confirmation of his status for the game. Taysom Hill should miss the game as he recovers from a concussion, and wide receiver Deonte Harris, who has become an important deep threat for Winston, did not practice during the week.

Tyler Dunne @TyDunne Last month, Deonte Harris nearly quit football. Now? He's taking flight in Year 3 with the #Saints .What a 2021 this has been for @tayynation1 . On his rise, tragedy & the depression nobody knew about.“I’ve got two guardian angels." golongtd.com/p/last-month-d… Last month, Deonte Harris nearly quit football. Now? He's taking flight in Year 3 with the #Saints.What a 2021 this has been for @tayynation1. On his rise, tragedy & the depression nobody knew about.“I’ve got two guardian angels." golongtd.com/p/last-month-d…

For the Seahawks, the most worrying absence obviously is Russell Wilson, who remains on injured reserve. Also worth noting is that defensive end Darrell Taylor, a breakout player this year who suffered a scary injury during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, avoided disaster and even had limited practice on Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers

Guard Damien Lewis (shoulder), running back Alex Collins (groin) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (foot) all missed Friday's practice and are questionable for Monday's game.

New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Head-to-Head

The New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks have played 16 times, with the series tied with 8 wins apiece, although the Seahawks have won both postseason contests — including the 2010 Wild Card Round game that saw the famous Marshawn Lynch 67-yard touchdown run.

The last time these two teams played each other was in 2019, with backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater starting for the Saints in place of Drew Brees, who was nursing a thumb injury. Bridgewater played one of the best games of his career, leading New Orleans to an upset 33-27 win. It was the first September home loss of Russell Wilson's career.

New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction

The Saints will be playing away from home, but even if Jameis Winston is far from what you'd think of an elite quarterback, he's still much better than Geno Smith, who absolutely did not impress in his first start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans are coming from their bye week and they should dominate this game.

Prediction: The Saints will win on an effort led by their defense, who will sack Geno Smith five times and force two turnovers, allowing less than 17 points.

