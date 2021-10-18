Darrell Taylor injury: What happened to Seattle Seahawks DE?

It was a hard fought battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. But with just about three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Heinz Field fell silent. The Steelers had the ball and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger handed it off to rookie running back Najee Harris.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Music is off at Heinz Field and it's silent as Darrell Taylor is surrounded by medical staff working to get him on the cart. Music is off at Heinz Field and it's silent as Darrell Taylor is surrounded by medical staff working to get him on the cart.

As the Seahawks defense went to tackle Harris, defensive end Darrell Taylor went on to make the tackle, thinking he was going to tackle Harris but instead running into his own teammate, defensive tackle Al Woods.

Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor stretchered off field, taken to local hospital

The Seattle Seahawks medical staff, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers medical and training staff, tended to Darrell Taylor for several minutes while he was laying on the field. Cameras showed trainers testing Taylor's mobility by having him move his arms and legs.

Karthik Venkataraman @KarthikV_ Former Vol Darrell Taylor carted off after a very unfortunate hit to the helmet from his own teammate. Brutal. Hope he’s okay. Tough scene in Pittsburgh. Former Vol Darrell Taylor carted off after a very unfortunate hit to the helmet from his own teammate. Brutal. Hope he’s okay. Tough scene in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/vbFSCml41X

After several minutes, the stretcher and cart arrived and Taylor was then immobolized to the backboard, placed on the stretcher and taken off the field.

But not before players from both the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers prayed and then gave their well wishes to Taylor as he was being taken off the field.

Darrell Taylor was then immediately transported to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for additional testing.

Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC An update from Michele Tafoya on #Seahawks Darrell Taylor: "It was confirmed to me by Seahawks PR that he is moving all of his extremities." 🙏 An update from Michele Tafoya on #Seahawks Darrell Taylor: "It was confirmed to me by Seahawks PR that he is moving all of his extremities." 🙏 https://t.co/DjIRfKs7wR

After the game, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that fortunately, Darrell Taylor's CT scans came back as negative. Carroll did say that Taylor would need to undergo further testing in the days to come but it looks as if he has escaped any serious injury.

"That's a really good preliminary report," Carroll said. "We're thrilled about that news."-Pete Carroll

Carroll also said that Taylor felt as if he was fine and wanted to get up and walk off the field under his own power but that the medical staff insisted on taking every precaution to ensure that he was in fact ok. Darrell Taylor was cleared to fly back with the Seahawks, but further testing will be necessary in the coming days.

Jenna Harner @JennaHarner11 A very scary and serious scene as both teams are gathered around the cart. Seattle DE Darrell Taylor has been on the ground for several minutes A very scary and serious scene as both teams are gathered around the cart. Seattle DE Darrell Taylor has been on the ground for several minutes https://t.co/ope8PIVDmp

Taylor has been a silver lining for the Seahawks defense this season

Darrell Taylor was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but this is his first season in NFL play after missing the 2020 NFL season due to a leg injury he suffered while playing at Tennessee.

Taylor has been one of the best defensive players on the Seattle Seahawks team, and by far the best pass rusher. Taylor has four sacks on the season and was the only Seattle Seahawks player to get a hit on Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday night.

Edited by LeRon Haire