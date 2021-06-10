Pittsburgh Steelers training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more 

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been bracing themselves for this season since their loss in the Wild Card Division to the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. The Steelers' promising season at 11-0 went off the rails in the last few weeks of the season and ended in heartbreak.

Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and tight end Vance McDonald have both retired this offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers went offense heavy in the 2021 NFL Draft and have a new offensive coordinator in Matt Canada.

With the addition of Alabama's star running back Najee Harris and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth as two new offensive weapons for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger; the Steelers are ready for 2021.

The AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the National Football League. The Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns all made the playoffs in 2020, while the Cincinnati Bengals are a young team with a lot of talent.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need a solid training camp effort to get them well-prepared for the toughest schedule in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers training camp schedule

When:

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the 2021 Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, which allows both teams the opportunity to start training camp earlier than the other teams in the league.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will report to 2021 training camp on July 21, 2021.

Where:

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at St. Vincent's College this summer for training camp. Last summer, due to the pandemic, the Steelers were forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field and their training facilities. This summer, fans will be able to gather back at St. Vincent's College to watch their favorite Steelers take to Chuck Noll Field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will also once again be hosting "Friday Night Lights" at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, as they typically do during training camp. This is one of the highlights of the Steelers' training camp and is a day full of fun and activities for the fans.

The schedule for training camp practices has not been officially announced yet.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have four preseason games, including the Hall of Fame game. After the August 5, 2021 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a "Pennsylvania" game in Philadelphia against the Eagles on August 12, 2021.

The Steelers running back drills are so much fun that even Mike Tomlin got in on them today. pic.twitter.com/XI4LW2rKPa — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 9, 2021

The first and only preseason home game will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021 as the Steelers host the Detroit Lions. The fourth and final Steelers preseason game will be on the road against the Carolina Panthers on August 27, 2021.

To purchase preseason and regular season tickets to the Pittsburgh Steelers home games, click the link on the official team website.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha