2021 NFL Schedule: Seattle Seahawks game-by-game & win-loss record predictions

The Seattle Seahawks began their 2020 NFL campaign with a 5-0 record before enduring a slump.

They did bounce back and win the NFC West, with a 12-4 record. But their postseason hopes came to an end in the first round of the playoffs, as their division rivals, Los Angeles Rams, beat them in the Wild Card round 30-20.

Seattle Seahawks 2021 Schedule - Predictions

Here is a game-by-game analysis of the Seattle Seahawks' 2021 NFL regular-season campaign:

Week 1: at Indianapolis Colts

Prediction: L 28-27

This could be a close matchup in week 1 between the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense has slowly gotten better in the last few years.

The Colts drafted edge rusher, Kwity Paye, in the first round. The Seattle Seahawks do have an explosive offense, including DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. This game could come down to a field goal, but the Colts will likely edge out the Seahawks in this one.

Week 2: vs Tennessee Titans

Prediction: W 28-14

The Tennessee Titans' defense took some hits this off-season and might struggle significantly in 2021. With the '12th Man' back at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks will likely get the win in their first home game of the season.

Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: W 21-20

The Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson connection was impressive in 2020, and in their second year together, that chemistry should continue. The Seattle Seahawks defense, especially the secondary, could have issues stopping the Vikings offense, but they should prevail in this game.

Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: L 28-17

In their first NFC West matchup of the season, the Seattle Seahawks will travel to Levi's Stadium. It seems as of now that Jimmy Garoppolo will start, but it could be Trey Lance later in the season. The 49ers and Seahawks will likely split their season matchup, with the 49ers taking this home game.

Week 5: vs Los Angeles Rams

Prediction: W 31-28

A Thursday night game at Lumen Field against the Rams could be wild. The Seattle Seahawks could look for revenge against their division foe for cutting short their 2020 postseason hopes. Russell Wilson will likely have a big game, eating the Rams' defense apart.

Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: W 35-31

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense, especially TJ Watt, will have their eyes on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks' offense. But if the Seahawks defense can disrupt Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offensive line, they will have a chance in this cross-country road game.

Week 7: vs New Orleans Saints

Prediction: W 35-14

The New Orleans Saints won't be the same team as they were with Drew Brees. The only aspect of the offense that the Seattle Seahawks may need to worry about is Taysom Hill. His unpredictable play could cause some discomfort, but the Seattle Seahawks should coast to a big victory in this game.

Week 8: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Prediction: W 45-10

This one may not even be close. The Jaguars are young and have a rookie quarterback and head coach, while the Seattle Seahawks are seasoned veterans and are a better team overall.

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: L 24-21

The Seattle Seahawks and Packers have had an enticing rivalry in the last decade, which makes their games a must-watch. If Aaron Rodgers is still the quarterback for the Packers, this one could be a very close matchup as well. In their most recent meetings, usually, the home team has won, a trend that could continue in this clash too.

Week 11: vs Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: W 37-34

The NFC West games usually get split by home team advantage. The series between the two teams was tough and competitive last season, with the Seattle Seahawks and Cardinals taking a win apiece. The Seahawks will likely take this home game ,with their fans cheering them on.

Week 12: at Washington Football Team

Prediction: W 31-14

Another cross-country road trip for the Seattle Seahawks could be tough at the start, but Seattle should pull this one off. The Washington secondary is young, but Russell WIlson has been around long enough to know how to work his offense around.

Week 13: vs San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: W 35-20

After losing the first game of the season against the 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks should get this one, thanks to their home-field advantage. Seattle could have momentum in this part of the season and try to solidify their standing in the NFC West.

Week 14: at Houston Texans

Prediction: W 35-7

The Seattle Seahawks are the better all-round team compared to the Houston Texans. There is a chance that Deshaun Watson won't play this season, which would make this an even more interesting situation in Houston.

Week 15: at Los Angeles Rams

Prediction: L 35-21

Facing NFC West rivals in consecutive games could be a challenging proposition for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks were able to beat the Rams at home but could struggle on the road against Matthew Stafford and co.

Week 16: vs Chicago Bears

Prediction: W 31-14

The Chicago Bears' defense is quite good and could disrupt the Seattle Seahawks' offensive gameplan. The Bears may have already made a quarterback change by this time. But Justin Fields, who could be making a start against the Seattle Seahawks, could face a tall task to stop the Seahawks.

Week 17: vs Detroit Lions

Prediction: W 35-17

Facing NFC North teams in consecutive weeks, the Seattle Seahawks could once again prove to be too much for the Lions. The only concern the Seahawks may have is that former division foe Jared Goff is now the Lions' quarterback. He is familiar with playing at Lumen Field and against the Seahawks defense. But he may not have the necessary offense to get his team past the Seahawks.

Week 18: at Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: L 31-28

Last season, when the Seattle Seahawks traveled to Arizona, they suffered an overtime loss. This season's away game could be close, provided the Seahawks use all of their regular starters in week 18.

2021 Seattle Seahawks Season Record Prediction: 12-5, win the NFC West.