NFL: What is Russell Wilson's net worth in 2021?

Russell WIlson signed a 4-year, $140 million contract in 2019 to remain the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback. Wilson has a net worth of $135 million as of May 23, 2021 and his annual salary is roughly $35 million. Wilson's a two-sports athlete who has played in both the NFL and MLB. The Colorado Rockies signed Wilson back in 2010 to a 1-year, $200,000 contract.

Russell Wilson's $35 million annual salary lands him in the number four spot for the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks currently have Russell Wilson under contract until the 2024 NFL offseason and he has played his entire career with in Seattle.

Russell Wilson's success for the Seattle Seahawks has helped his net worth grow

Russell Wilson in action for the Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson has played eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, during which they have missed the NFL Playoffs just once. He led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos in 2013.

Wilson was selected to seven NFL Pro Bowls and was named the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year. His success with the Seattle Seahawks has helped build his $135 million net worth. Wilson is on his third contract agreement with the Seahawks in his career.

Russell Wilson's first contract was an entry-level deal he signed after being drafted by the Seahawks. This deal was a 4-year, $2.9 million contract that was fully guaranteed. After his contract was up, the Seahawks signed him to another four-year deal but this deal was worth $87.6 million.

The Seattle Seahawks wanted to make sure that Russell Wilson remained with the franchise for the rest of his career. Seattle and Wilson agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension in 2019. The $140 million was all new money and Wilson received $65 million at signing. His total guaranteed money for his new extension is $107 million.

Russell Wilson is worth every penny the Seattle Seahawks have paid him during his career and has played more than 95% of offensive snaps for the Seahawks since being drafted. He hasn't missed a start in eight seasons.

Wilson has registered an overall win-loss record of (98-45-1) as a starting quarterback in the NFL. His stat line is amazing for a quarterback that had a lot of doubters. Wilson has thrown for 33,946 yards, 267 touchdowns and 81 interceptions. When he retires, Wilson will have the rightful spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when the time comes.