Alex Collins injury: How long will Seahawks RB be out for?

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins had an outstanding game in his team's loss (23-20) against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On 20 carries, he gained 101 yards and rushed for one touchdown.

All the carries cost him considerably; Collins did not play in overtime because some big hits caused injuries to his hip and glutes. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated after the game:

He got hit a couple times, he had a couple big hits that he took, but the reports we're getting-- we'll see a couple of days from now. He got banged around, but he's not out of next week. We've got to see how he handles it.

Doug Kyed @DougKyed With injuries at the position, the #Seahawks worked out free-agent running backs B.J. Emmons and Dexter Williams today. With injuries at the position, the #Seahawks worked out free-agent running backs B.J. Emmons and Dexter Williams today.

Since the Seahawks will face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, the team has yet to practice and release the mandatory Injury Report.

How much time will Collins miss?

Due to the longer week, it is still unclear how severe Collins' injuries are. The first injury report will come out tomorrow, and only then will the Seahawks provide more information about the running back's status.

The team will undoubtedly expect Collins to play sooner rather than later. His 100+ yards performance was the first of the season for the Seahawks. He is also the first team player to eclipse the century mark in a game since December 2019.

Not only that, but the Seahawks have tons of problems at the running back position. The team even tried out free agents BJ Emmons and Dexter Williams.

Starting running back Chris Carson is on injured reserve due to a neck injury, and Rashaad Penny has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 due to a calf injury. However, head coach Carroll expects to activate Penny this week.

It's extremely important that he comes back to us now and helps out in the running game and all that. I'm really excited for him. It's been a long year and return and all that for him. It's been really frustrating for him. He's really raring to go.

Penny, a former first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has the best opportunity of his career to start his first game in the NFL. Unless, of course, Collins' injuries are less severe than anticipated, and he gets ready to play against the Saints on Monday.

Things will get clearer as the week progresses and the Seahawks release their mandatory injury report.

