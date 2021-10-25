Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight in Week 7? Saints vs. Seahawks - TV Channel, Time & Schedule

The Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints are set to do battle tonight in Week 7 on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks are in a rare set of circumstances without Russell Wilson as he works to return from an injured finger. In his place will be former New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith.

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a 33-22 win over the Washington Football Team, which was a bounce back from giving the Giants their first victory of 2021.

In their first season without Drew Brees, Jameis Winston is 3-2 and will look to climb to 4-2 with a win over the struggling Seahawks.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter When Seattle plays in Pittsburgh tonight, Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith will make his first NFL start in 1413 days – almost four years. When Seattle plays in Pittsburgh tonight, Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith will make his first NFL start in 1413 days – almost four years. https://t.co/SxqukKwPbL

Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight?

Matchup - New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks

- New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks Location - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

The Seattle Seahawks will need their 12th man more than ever in tonight's game against the Saints. Last week, the Seahawks hit a brick wall with Geno Smith in his first start with the team.

They eventually leaned on their running backs to do lots of the heavy lifting and eventually made a comeback and forced overtime. Needless to say, the Seahawks will be using their running backs once again in the passing game as well.

The New Orleans Saints are getting the Jameis Winston experience. They've been redhot and ice cold in back-to-back games thus far. Winston threw for five touchdowns and no interceptions in Week One.

In Week Two, Winston threw no touchdowns and two interceptions. He bounced back with two touchdowns and no interceptions the following week.

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

In Week Four, he threw one touchdown and no interceptions, but they lost the game to the Giants. Last week, Winston threw for four touchdowns and one interception.

He's possibly on track for a rough game in this one, which is exactly what the Seahawks are hoping for.

Allan Bell @AllanBell247 Dave @hebrewshake @AllanBell247 Ab Draftkings just switched the spread for tomm night to Saints -3.5. What are you thinking @AllanBell247 Ab Draftkings just switched the spread for tomm night to Saints -3.5. What are you thinking Looking at that now, some interesting nuggets there.Jameis Winston is 30% ATS in his career as a favorite. Geno Smith has covered six straight.Saints are 0-2 SU and ATS following a win this season.No play yet but will have more tomorrow. twitter.com/hebrewshake/st… Looking at that now, some interesting nuggets there.Jameis Winston is 30% ATS in his career as a favorite. Geno Smith has covered six straight.Saints are 0-2 SU and ATS following a win this season.No play yet but will have more tomorrow. twitter.com/hebrewshake/st…

What time is Monday Night Football?

Date - Monday, 25th of October 2021

- Monday, 25th of October 2021 Time - 8:15PM EST

Monday Night Football kicks off at its normal time: 8:15 PM EST.

What channel is Monday Night Football on?

TV Channel - ESPN

- ESPN Live Stream - WatchESPN | NFL Gamepass International

Monday Night Football will air on ESPN and their commentators will be Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

The Mannings will also be back after a three-week drought and will continue their own alternative broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN2.

