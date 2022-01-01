5 NFL Players that perfectly complement Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson's style of quarterback play is known for a few different elements. He is one of the best deep ball throwers in the NFL, while also being an expert at extending plays with his mobility. Escaping the pass rush while always keeping his eyes down the field is a trademark of Russell Wilson's big-play game.

It is unknown which NFL team Russell Wilson will play for after the 2021 NFL season. He is currently with the Seattle Seahawks, but rumors have been swirling for months that he may demand a trade this offseason. Whether it be with the Seahawks or a different team, here are five NFL players that perfectly complement his style of play.

2 perfect complements for Russell Wilson in Seattle

#1 - DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf is an impressive athlete. He is 6'4 tall and 235 pounds with plenty of speed to go with his massive frame. This has made him an excellent deep threat and red zone target for Russell Wilson. At just 24 years old, Metcalf still has the potential to be even better than he already is. He already has 3,049 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in his first three years.

#2 - Tyler Lockett

, Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee, and now the Steve Largent Award winner, given to a Seahawks player who best represents the spirit, dedication, and integrity of the Hall of Fame receiver. 💙💚 Yet another honor for @TDLockett12 #WPMOYChallenge , Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee, and now the Steve Largent Award winner, given to a Seahawks player who best represents the spirit, dedication, and integrity of the Hall of Fame receiver. 💙💚 Yet another honor for @TDLockett12.#WPMOYChallenge, Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee, and now the Steve Largent Award winner, given to a Seahawks player who best represents the spirit, dedication, and integrity of the Hall of Fame receiver. 💙💚 https://t.co/cQDpbehXnw

Tyler Lockett has proven to have excellent chemistry with Russell Wilson. His ability to get open on improvisational plays deep down the field is perfect for Wilson's quarterbacking style. Lockett led the Seahawks this season with 65 receptions, 1,053 receiving yards and 16.2 yards per reception with two games to go. It was his third straight season eclipsing 1,000 yards.

