Watch: Chase Claypool loses his cool, drags Bengals player to the ground by his helmet

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday afternoon's 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was 'embarrassing,' according to linebacker T.J. Watt. But the actions of second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool may have made fans of the franchise more uncomfortable than the scoreline did.

Chase Claypool, who has been known to wear his emotions on his sleeve, made a questionable choice in handling his temper. The Steelers were on offense at about the 50-yard line. Claypool was lined up against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips. When the ball was snapped, Claypool grabbed Phillips' face mask and dragged him by it to the sidelines, throwing Phillips to the ground.

Chase Claypool's eventful day against Bengals

Chase Claypool was also seen trash talking to Bengals players after making a few plays, which left Steelers fans in dismay.

Claypool wasn't flagged for a face mask penalty but the National Football League does review calls and missed calls each week, so he could be fined for his actions against Phillips within the next few days.

Chase Claypool had three receptions for 82 yards, including a 41 yard pass, just one of the few highlights of the game for the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His first taste at the NFL was an 11-0 run the Steelers went on to start last season. But then things went drastically wrong, and although the Steelers won the AFC North title, the Cleveland Browns knocked them out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round.

The Steelers' 2021 season seemed to pick up right where last season left off. Despite a Week 1 win on the road over the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers' struggles seemed insurmountable over the next few weeks, and injuries have continued to cause inconsistencies on both sides of the ball.

The Pittsburgh Steelers scored just one touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and it was to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. In a disappointing loss to division rivals the Bengals, which led to a sweep of the season, tempers within the Pittsburgh camp began to soar as the game proceeded.

The Steelers' schedule doesn't get any easier. Over the next four weeks, they will host the Baltimore Ravens, go on a road game against the Minnesota Vikings, play a home game against the Tennessee Titans and then return to the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

