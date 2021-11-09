The Pittsburgh Steelers' 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears came at the cost of an injury to Steelers receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool had a quiet game in the box score.

He hauled in three of his five targets for 30 yards and no trips to the end zone.

Despite a quiet statistical output, Claypool made a difficult catch on a throw over 20 yards by Ben Roethlisberger. Claypool caught a 50/50 ball over Kindle Vildor for one of the highlights of the game.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Claypool suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter of the game.

Chase Claypool injury: What happened to Steelers WR?

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't specify what happened to Claypool. But Mario Pilato of Pro Football Focus tweeted that it was a foot issue.

Mario Pilato @PFF_Mario Interesting injuries late in the MNF game. #Steelers WR Chase Claypool dealing with a foot issue and #Bears WR Allen Robinson suffering a hamstring injury. Interesting injuries late in the MNF game. #Steelers WR Chase Claypool dealing with a foot issue and #Bears WR Allen Robinson suffering a hamstring injury.

Chase Claypool is the Steelers' best vertical deep threat on the roster at wide receiver. Although he didn't hit pay dirt, Claypool was an essential part of why the Steelers scored their highest point total of the season.

Entering Week 9, the Steelers averaged 18.9 points per game, the sixth-fewest in the league. But the 29 points scored against the Bears bumped them up to tenth-fewest and 20.1 points per game.

Chase Claypool doesn't get as many targets as Diontae Johnson and has the same number of targets as Najee Harris with 52. But in a Steelers offense that struggles to push the ball downfield, Claypool gives them an option when Ben Roethlisberger chooses to let it rip.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge Chase Claypool is basically east coast Mike Williams

Chase Claypool is a building block for the Steelers' future.

As the Steelers begin to creep closer to life without Roethlisberger, they're trying to find players to build their future around. Chase Claypool solidified himself as one of those building blocks with his impressive rookie season last year.

Claypool had nine touchdowns in 2020 and kept the offense from being stale during their 11-0 start. He's only had one touchdown this year, but the Steelers' offense is playing in a conservative style that doesn't rely on his big-play ability.

Whoever is the next quarterback for the Steelers will inherit a dynamic duo of wide receivers in Johnson and Claypool. But for the rest of the season, Claypool's goal should be to remain healthy after he overcomes his latest injury.

The 6' 4" Claypool will be relied on by Roethlisberger and coordinator Matt Canada's offense when they need a big play as they continue their push for the playoffs.

