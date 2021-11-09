Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Monday Night Football ft. Bears and Steelers

The Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers played on Monday Night Football. Those who stayed up late to see the game end were treated to great final minutes, especially with Justin Fields showing his credentials to the world in primetime, even though the Bears couldn't close it out on defense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers triumphed at home in a game where they had more difficulties than everybody expected after the first half. Ben Roethlisberger's experience was immense in the final moments, especially when he led the game-winning field goal drive. In an AFC North where all teams have a positive record, beating the Bears, even in a close game, was monumental to keep their playoff hopes alive.

NFL Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers beat Chicago Bears

It wasn't the best game, but it was still fun to see what transpired until the clock reached :00.

The game started looking like it was going to be a massacre for the home team, with Justin Fields completely overwhelmed with the Steelers' pass rush and Matt Nagy not doing much to help his young quarterback. However, Fields settled down and made a lot of great plays to renew hope for the Bears' fans in the franchise.

Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers

The referees made some questionable decisions during the fourth quarter, but none more so than a taunting penalty from Cassius Marsh after the Bears had sacked Ben Roethlisberger on third down:

Will Brinson @WillBrinson Tony Corrente leaned into the contact and then held his flag toss like a walk off three pointer. What a joke Tony Corrente leaned into the contact and then held his flag toss like a walk off three pointer. What a joke https://t.co/MhNlNVewJx

Referees aside, it was a fun game, with lead changes happening late in the fourth quarter to keep fans entertained until the end. Justin Fields led a touchdown drive to give the Bears their first lead of the game with less than two minutes remaining, but Ben Roethlisberger struck back, leading a field goal drive that closed the scoreboard.

Chicago made one last try to reach field goal range and win the game, but Cairo Santos, who had scored 39 straight field goals until then, missed a 65-yarder. To be fair, the kick had the right direction, but it had no chance from the start because of the distance.

NFL @NFL Steelers win after the 65-yard FG attempt falls short. #CHIvsPIT Steelers win after the 65-yard FG attempt falls short. #CHIvsPIT https://t.co/EXxiq2n09Q

Final score: Chicago Bears 27-29 Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears' top performers:

QB : Justin Fields (17/29, 291 yards, 1 TD, INT)

: Justin Fields (17/29, 291 yards, 1 TD, INT) RB : David Montgomery (13 carries, 63 yards)

: David Montgomery (13 carries, 63 yards) WR: Allen Robinson (4 catches, 68 yards)

Pittsburgh Steelers' top performers:

QB : Ben Roethlisberger (21/30, 205 yards, 2 TDs)

: Ben Roethlisberger (21/30, 205 yards, 2 TDs) RB : Najee Harris (22 carries, 62 yards, TD)

: Najee Harris (22 carries, 62 yards, TD) WR: Diontae Johnson (5 catches, 56 yards)

Edited by Piyush Bisht