Is Tyler Lockett underrated? Twitter raves about WR after 2 TD performance

Tyler Lockett went off against the Colts in Week 1

Tyler Lockett shone in the Week 1 opener for the Seattle Seahawks. The speedy wideout exploded for over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Lockett stunningly started his season, and NFL Twitter loved it.

Lockett's connection with Russell Wilson was excellent. Lockett stretched the field and burnt past the Colts' secondary, as he demonstrated all his talent for the first Seahawks touchdown. That catch had a 30% chance of success per Next Gen Stats. Lockett displayed incredible ball-tracking skills and body control to grab the ball.

After this brilliant performance, it raises the question of why the NFL world doesn't talk about Lockett more often. Understandably, a lot of the attention falls on Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf. However, Tyler Lockett has put together an impressive career at the Seahawks.

The underrated wideout was a young piece on the Seahawks team when they played in consecutive Superbowls. Now, Lockett is emerging as Wilson's favorite go-to weapon.

Lockett used his elite speed to become a deep-threat on the Seahawks offense. If Lockett can continue to flash his speed, the Seahawks' offense should stay potent throughout the season.

The Colts love to lineup with deep help to guard against big plays downfield. Lockett beat that defense single-handedly due to his speed and crisp route running.

There will always be questions about the lack of power and size in Lockett's repertoire. Bigger defenders can box him out and play physically against him, but Lockett can counteract that by using his speed and agility on foot.

Wilson is a big-play quarterback, and the Seahawks' offense needs chunk plays to keep defenses under pressure. Lockett is the key to unlocking more big plays for the Seahawks.

The wide receiver indeed demonstrated the talent to defeat a talented pass defense today. If he carries on zooming past cornerbacks and safeties, he won't be underrated for much longer.

