Sitting in his home in Missippi, DK Metcalf had four bold, red words printed across his chest. "SHOULD HAVE NEVER PASSED."

A cellphone sat on the couch beside his leg as Metcalf watched the second day of the NFL Draft, and more receivers fall off the board. Ahead of him. But as the second round came to a close, his phone finally started to vibrate. Seattle GM John Schneider told him he was about to "make him a Seahawk," and Metcalf started to cry.

All he could get out was "thank you," and "yes sir," before the phone was passed to Seattle coach Pete Carroll.

Why did Metcalf fall?

Metcalf was mocked as one of the top wide receivers coming into the 2019 draft, but he ended up taken eight.

On draft day NFL Network's Adam Schefter said "stiffness getting in and out of routes," was a reason he had slipped down draft boards. While Metcalf's combine drew the attention of fans and scouts, and many of his metrics graded out as elite, his agility tests showed he "lacked the flexibility and quick twitch to succeed as a route runner at the NFL level," according to Optimumscouting.com.

As well, there were concerns Metcalf's route running and overall football IQ left much to be desired. Even Carroll, after the Seahawks drafted Metcalf, said the team had to "teach him how to play football." According to USAToday, due to "injuries and the Ole Miss offense, there just wasn’t a large body of work showing that Metcalf could run a variety of routes."

Who was taken ahead of him?

Metcalf was selected 64th overall in the 2019 draft, and eight wide receivers were selected ahead of him:

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens

N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Philadelphia Eagles

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals

Metcalf leads all WR in receiving yards from his draft class (1,939), topping Terry McLaurin by 50 yards. He has more receiving yards than first-round running back Josh Jacobs, who leads the draft in rushing, has rushing yards.