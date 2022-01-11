"Thank you, Jaguars" - Steelers take a dig at Colts for blowing their chance at making the playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season needing help to earn a spot in the playoffs. In addition to needing a victory over their AFC North division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, they, also, needed the Jacksonville Jaguars to defeat the Indianapolis Colts. It would be a difficult task as the Jaguars entered the game as more-than-two-touchdown underdogs.

Steelers thank Jaguars for helping them make the NFL Playoffs

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed three things to happen in Week 18 for them to make the 2021 NFL Playoffs. They needed to defeat the Baltimore Ravens while the Jacksonville Jaguars earned a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. They also needed the Sunday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders to not end in a tie.

After the Jaguars pulled a major upset over the Colts, winning the game straight up as a massive underdog, it didn't take long for the Steelers' official Twitter account to thank them. Without the Jaguars pulling off a miracle, the Steelers would have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Jaguars' official Twitter account joined in the fun, taking a shot at the Colts.

Of all the teams who entered Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season who were still competing for an open spot in the playoffs, the Colts had one of the most simple scenarios and the easiest matchup of all such teams. All they had to do was win their game against the Jaguars, who entered the final week with the worst record in the entire NFL. The Colts, however, were unable to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The Jaguars played tough, inspired football against the Colts and came away with a convincing victory. It was a difficult season for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he will get to end his year on a high note with an impressive, and unlikely, victory. It could give him something to build on moving forward.

If the Jaguars had not scored a huge upset, Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season would have likely been the last game of Ben Roethlisberger's career. Instead, he will get to play, at least, one more game in the NFL Playoffs. The Steelers will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday Night Football for NFL Wild Card weekend.

