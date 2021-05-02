NFL Draft Picks 2021: Complete Results from Round 1 through 7

The 2021 NFL Draft brought excitement and didn't disappoint. In the first round, we saw division rivals swap picks. The Chicago Bears jumped up nine picks to select their franchise quarterback.

Round 1 Recap: 2021 NFL Draft

During the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, five Alabama Crimson Tides players were selected. Mac Jones dropped down to the New England Patriots to the 15th overall pick. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted a running back for the first time since the 2008 NFL Draft when they swooped up Rashard Mendenhall 23rd overall.

The first three picks in the draft were quarterbacks for the first time since the 1999 NFL Draft. Just when everyone thought they had the San Francisco 49ers out, they were in for a surprise. Here's how the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft turned out.

2021 NFL Draft: First round selections

1) Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2) New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3) San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

4) Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5) Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6) Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

7) Detroit Lions: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

8) Carolina Panthers: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

9) Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from Dallas Cowboys): Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

11) Chicago Bears (from New York Giants): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

12) Dallas Cowboys (from Philadelphia Eagles): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

13) Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

14) New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings): Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

15) New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

16) Arizona Cardinals: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

17) Las Vegas Raiders: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

18) Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (FLA)

19) Washington Football Team: Jamin Davis, ILB, Kentucky

20) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears): Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

21) Indianapolis Colts: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

22) Tennessee Titans: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

23) Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

24) Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

26) Cleveland Browns: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

27) Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

28) New Orleans Saints: Payton Turner, DE, Houston

29) Green Bay Packers: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

30) Buffalo Bills: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (FLA)

31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs): Odafe Oweh, OLB, Penn State

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tryon, OLB, Washington

