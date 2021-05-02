NFL Draft Picks 2021: Complete Results from Round 1 through 7

The 2021 NFL Draft brought excitement and didn't disappoint. In the first round, we saw division rivals swap picks. The Chicago Bears jumped up nine picks to select their franchise quarterback.
Round 1 Recap: 2021 NFL Draft
During the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, five Alabama Crimson Tides players were selected. Mac Jones dropped down to the New England Patriots to the 15th overall pick. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted a running back for the first time since the 2008 NFL Draft when they swooped up Rashard Mendenhall 23rd overall.
The first three picks in the draft were quarterbacks for the first time since the 1999 NFL Draft. Just when everyone thought they had the San Francisco 49ers out, they were in for a surprise. Here's how the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft turned out.
2021 NFL Draft: First round selections
1) Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2) New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3) San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
4) Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5) Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6) Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7) Detroit Lions: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
8) Carolina Panthers: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
9) Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from Dallas Cowboys): Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
11) Chicago Bears (from New York Giants): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
12) Dallas Cowboys (from Philadelphia Eagles): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
13) Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14) New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings): Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
15) New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
16) Arizona Cardinals: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
17) Las Vegas Raiders: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
18) Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (FLA)
19) Washington Football Team: Jamin Davis, ILB, Kentucky
20) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears): Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
21) Indianapolis Colts: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
22) Tennessee Titans: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
23) Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
24) Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
26) Cleveland Browns: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
27) Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
28) New Orleans Saints: Payton Turner, DE, Houston
29) Green Bay Packers: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
30) Buffalo Bills: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (FLA)
31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs): Odafe Oweh, OLB, Penn State
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tryon, OLB, Washington