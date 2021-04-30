The 2021 NFL Draft highlights quarterback selections with each of the first three picks, which loosened things for draft-day trades as franchises look to climb up to get top-tier players at other positions.
After going virtual last year, the NFL Draft was an in-person event.
The event occurred in Cleveland, Ohio, with a full contingent of college prospects onsite.
NFL Draft 2021 Results: All 32 picks from Round 1
Pick: 1
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: QB.
Selection: Trevor Lawerence
School: Clemson
Takeaway: We knew he'd be the first overall pick in the 2021 draft before he beat Alabama as a freshman. Easy choice, but Jacksonville now has to make the most of it.
Pick: 2
Team: New York Jets
Position: QB.
Selection: Zach Wilson
School: BYU
Takeaway: Joe Douglas failed to support Sam Darnold, traded him to the Panthers and replaced him with another young gunslinger. Will the Jets give this one enough help?
Pick: 3
Team: San Fransico 49ers
Position: QB.
Selection: Trey Lance
School: North Dakota State
Takeaway: After a silly tattoo led the NFL to endless speculation about the pocket-bound Mac Jones, Kyle Shanahan picks the perfect scheme fit for his offense.
Pick: 4
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: TE.
Selection: Kyle Pitts
School: Florida
Takeaway: Great player for the Falcons and Pitts should be exceptional in Arthur Smith's offense, but Atlanta chose a tight end at four instead of trading down or taking a Q.B. With a tight cap and holes across the roster, it's a questionable decision.
Pick: 5
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: WR.
Selection: Ja'Marr Chase
School: LSU
Takeaway: The Bengals have receivers, but they missed the prime AJ Green last year. Chase will quickly become Joe Burrows' favorite target and a true WR1.
Pick: 6
Team: Miami Dolphins
Position: WR.
Selection: Jaylen Waddle
School: Alabama
Takeaway: The Dolphins grab an elite separator which helps maximize Tua Tagovailoa's strengths in the short and intermediate game. Waddle's a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
Pick: 7
Team: Detroit Lions
Position: OT.
Selection: Penei Swell
School: Oregon
Takeaway: The 6'5 331-pounder moves shockingly fast for a man; he will likely force Detroit OT Taylor Decker to the right side with his build. Selecting Sewell also signals a new direction with the Lions: they intend to run the ball, something this club hasn't done adequately in over two decades.
Pick: 8
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: CB.
Selection: Jaycee Horn
School: South Carolina
Takeaway: Last season, the Panthers decided to focus on defense, and it proved to be a busted effort. Horn is a leader who can make waves and excel in press coverage.
Pick: 9
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: CB.
Selection: Patrick Surtain
School: Alabama
Takeaway: This was a surprise; however, we can't determine if George Parton will regret these decisions, especially when he could have had Justin Fields. Surtain is a pro with a good set of skills that can potentially blossom.
Pick: 10
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: WR.
Selection: Devonte Smith
School: Alabama
Takeaway: Jalen Hurts the chance with Smith by his side; while his size remains in question, the duo has the potential to be good.
Pick: 11
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: QB.
Selection: Justin Fields
School: Ohio State
Takeaway: Fields is a combination of arm talent and precision with 4.4 speed.
Pick: 12
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: LB.
Selection: Micah Parsons
School: Penn State
Takeaway: Parsons is a strong candidate and a good pass rusher.
Pick: 13
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Position: OT
Selection: Rawshawn Slater Jr.
School: Northwestern
Takeaway: Slater will make his way into the starting lineup with a lethal combination of athleticism, mobility, and steady hands.
Pick: 14
Team: New York Jets
Position: OL
Selection: Alijah Vera-Tucker
School: USC
Takeaway: While Vera-Tucker is a decent player, the Jets could have used their selection on someone who could relevantly help the team.
Pick: 15
Team: New England Patriots
Position: QB
Selection: Mac Jones
School: Alabama
Takeaway: Jones is a savvy player who throws with promise and will be fantastic on offense and utilize his strength.
Pick: 16
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Position: LB
Selection: Zaven Collins
School: Tulsa
Takeaway: The supersized linebacker can run and contribute rushing the passer; pairing him with Isaiah Simmons will allow Vance Joseph to play with versatile second-level defenders.
Pick: 17
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Position: OL
Selection: Alex Leatherwood
School: Alabama
Takeaway: The Raiders offensive line was in desperate need of a right tackle and guard. Leatherwood is a fierce run blocker and has the passing experience so that he can land in any either spot.
Pick: 18
Team: Miami Dolphins
Position: Edge
Selection: Jaelen Phillips
School: Miami
Takeaway: Phillips' worries lie in his recent injuries that affected his time at UCLA, but he will be a force to be reckoned with if he is healthy.
Pick: 19
Team: Washington Football Field
Position: LB
Selection: Jamin Davis
School: Kentucky
Takeaway: Going into the draft, WFT was shaky. Davis can be helpful with his size. The versatile backer excels in zone coverage.
Pick: 20
Team: New York Giants
Position: WR
Selection: Kadarius Toney
School: Florida
Takeaway: Toney has elite speed agility and a good slot option.
Pick: 21
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Position: DE
Selection: Kwity Paye
School: Michigan
Takeaway: Paye is an excellent pick for the defense; he is a twitch 4-3 end that can win inside and is a tremendous force player.
Pick: 22
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: CB
Selection: Caleb Farley
School: Virginia Tech
Takeaway: Farley had an excellent 2019 campaign but opted out in 2020. Some concerns hid medical history could make this pick a bust.
Pick: 23
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: OT
Selection: Christian Darrisaw
School: Virginia Tech
Takeaway: Darrisaw fits in neatly into the offensive line. In contrast, he has the raw power but needs to play up his talents more.
Pick: 24
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: RB
Selection: Najee Harris
School: Alabama
Takeaway: The Steelers are set to instill a better-balanced offense this year, with a dedication to the running game lacking in 2020.
Pick: 25
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: RB
Selection: Travis Etienne
School: Clemson
Takeaway: Urban Meyers added an explosive element that will pair well with former teammate Trevor Lawrence.
Pick: 26
Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: CB
Selection: Greg Newsome
School: Northwestern
Takeaway: While Newsome has suffered from injuries, he is a physical player that surpasses in coverage
Pick: 27
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: WR
Selection: Rashod Bateman
School: Minnesota
Takeaway: Lamar Jackson prefers to work in the middle of the field and needs targets to complement that. Bateman has versatility inside and out, steady hands, and route-running skills to make him an asset to Ravens' offense.
Pick: 28
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: DE
Selection: Payton Turner
School: Houston
Takeaway: Turner is surprisingly quick for a man of his size with extraordinary all-around abilities inside and out.
Pick: 29
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: CB
Selection: Eric Stokes
School: Georgia
Takeaway: While Stokes has elite speed and skills to help the Packers' defense, this was a poor decision on their part, and it seems they are pushing disgruntled QB Aaron Rodgers out.
Pick: 30
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: DE
Selection: Greg Rousseau
School: Miami
Takeaway: Rousseau is a long edge that is growing into his frame and a potential sack machine.
Pick: 31
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: Edge
Selection: Jayson Oweh
School: Penn State
Takeaway: Oweh is young with the potential to grow. On his pro day, he ran 4.4.
Pick: 32
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: Edge
Selection: Joe Tyron
School: Washington
Takeaway: The reigning Super Bowl champs pick an edge whose big, athletic improvements come with his hands and block shedding that he can be a great fit in Tampa Bay.