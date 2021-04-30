Create
NFL Draft 2021 Results: All 32 picks from Round 1

Hanen Musa
ANALYST
Modified 19 min ago
The 2021 NFL Draft highlights quarterback selections with each of the first three picks, which loosened things for draft-day trades as franchises look to climb up to get top-tier players at other positions.

After going virtual last year, the NFL Draft was an in-person event.

The event occurred in Cleveland, Ohio, with a full contingent of college prospects onsite.

Pick: 1

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: QB.

Selection: Trevor Lawerence

School: Clemson

Takeaway: We knew he'd be the first overall pick in the 2021 draft before he beat Alabama as a freshman. Easy choice, but Jacksonville now has to make the most of it.

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Position: QB.

Selection: Zach Wilson

School: BYU

Takeaway: Joe Douglas failed to support Sam Darnold, traded him to the Panthers and replaced him with another young gunslinger. Will the Jets give this one enough help?

Pick: 3

Team: San Fransico 49ers

Position: QB.

Selection: Trey Lance

School: North Dakota State

Takeaway: After a silly tattoo led the NFL to endless speculation about the pocket-bound Mac Jones, Kyle Shanahan picks the perfect scheme fit for his offense.

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: TE.

Selection: Kyle Pitts

School: Florida

Takeaway: Great player for the Falcons and Pitts should be exceptional in Arthur Smith's offense, but Atlanta chose a tight end at four instead of trading down or taking a Q.B. With a tight cap and holes across the roster, it's a questionable decision.

Pick: 5

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: WR.

Selection: Ja'Marr Chase

School: LSU

Takeaway: The Bengals have receivers, but they missed the prime AJ Green last year. Chase will quickly become Joe Burrows' favorite target and a true WR1.

Pick: 6

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: WR.

Selection: Jaylen Waddle

School: Alabama

Takeaway: The Dolphins grab an elite separator which helps maximize Tua Tagovailoa's strengths in the short and intermediate game. Waddle's a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Pick: 7

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: OT.

Selection: Penei Swell

School: Oregon

Takeaway: The 6'5 331-pounder moves shockingly fast for a man; he will likely force Detroit OT Taylor Decker to the right side with his build. Selecting Sewell also signals a new direction with the Lions: they intend to run the ball, something this club hasn't done adequately in over two decades.

Pick: 8

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: CB.

Selection: Jaycee Horn

School: South Carolina

Takeaway: Last season, the Panthers decided to focus on defense, and it proved to be a busted effort. Horn is a leader who can make waves and excel in press coverage.

Pick: 9

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: CB.

Selection: Patrick Surtain

School: Alabama

Takeaway: This was a surprise; however, we can't determine if George Parton will regret these decisions, especially when he could have had Justin Fields. Surtain is a pro with a good set of skills that can potentially blossom.

Pick: 10

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: WR.

Selection: Devonte Smith

School: Alabama

Takeaway: Jalen Hurts the chance with Smith by his side; while his size remains in question, the duo has the potential to be good.

Pick: 11

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: QB.

Selection: Justin Fields

School: Ohio State

Takeaway: Fields is a combination of arm talent and precision with 4.4 speed.

Pick: 12

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: LB.

Selection: Micah Parsons

School: Penn State

Takeaway: Parsons is a strong candidate and a good pass rusher.

Pick: 13

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Position: OT

Selection: Rawshawn Slater Jr.

School: Northwestern

Takeaway: Slater will make his way into the starting lineup with a lethal combination of athleticism, mobility, and steady hands.

Pick: 14

Team: New York Jets

Position: OL

Selection: Alijah Vera-Tucker

School: USC

Takeaway: While Vera-Tucker is a decent player, the Jets could have used their selection on someone who could relevantly help the team.

Pick: 15

Team: New England Patriots

Position: QB

Selection: Mac Jones

School: Alabama

Takeaway: Jones is a savvy player who throws with promise and will be fantastic on offense and utilize his strength.

Pick: 16

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Position: LB

Selection: Zaven Collins

School: Tulsa

Takeaway: The supersized linebacker can run and contribute rushing the passer; pairing him with Isaiah Simmons will allow Vance Joseph to play with versatile second-level defenders.

Pick: 17

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Position: OL

Selection: Alex Leatherwood

School: Alabama

Takeaway: The Raiders offensive line was in desperate need of a right tackle and guard. Leatherwood is a fierce run blocker and has the passing experience so that he can land in any either spot.

Pick: 18

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: Edge

Selection: Jaelen Phillips

School: Miami

Takeaway: Phillips' worries lie in his recent injuries that affected his time at UCLA, but he will be a force to be reckoned with if he is healthy.

Pick: 19

Team: Washington Football Field

Position: LB

Selection: Jamin Davis

School: Kentucky

Takeaway: Going into the draft, WFT was shaky. Davis can be helpful with his size. The versatile backer excels in zone coverage.

Pick: 20

Team: New York Giants

Position: WR

Selection: Kadarius Toney

School: Florida

Takeaway: Toney has elite speed agility and a good slot option.

Pick: 21

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: DE

Selection: Kwity Paye

School: Michigan

Takeaway: Paye is an excellent pick for the defense; he is a twitch 4-3 end that can win inside and is a tremendous force player.

Pick: 22

Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: CB

Selection: Caleb Farley

School: Virginia Tech

Takeaway: Farley had an excellent 2019 campaign but opted out in 2020. Some concerns hid medical history could make this pick a bust.

Pick: 23

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: OT

Selection: Christian Darrisaw

School: Virginia Tech

Takeaway: Darrisaw fits in neatly into the offensive line. In contrast, he has the raw power but needs to play up his talents more.

Pick: 24

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: RB

Selection: Najee Harris

School: Alabama

Takeaway: The Steelers are set to instill a better-balanced offense this year, with a dedication to the running game lacking in 2020.

Pick: 25

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: RB

Selection: Travis Etienne

School: Clemson

Takeaway: Urban Meyers added an explosive element that will pair well with former teammate Trevor Lawrence.

Pick: 26

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: CB

Selection: Greg Newsome

School: Northwestern

Takeaway: While Newsome has suffered from injuries, he is a physical player that surpasses in coverage

Pick: 27

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: WR

Selection: Rashod Bateman

School: Minnesota

Takeaway: Lamar Jackson prefers to work in the middle of the field and needs targets to complement that. Bateman has versatility inside and out, steady hands, and route-running skills to make him an asset to Ravens' offense.

Pick: 28

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: DE

Selection: Payton Turner

School: Houston

Takeaway: Turner is surprisingly quick for a man of his size with extraordinary all-around abilities inside and out.

Pick: 29

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: CB

Selection: Eric Stokes

School: Georgia

Takeaway: While Stokes has elite speed and skills to help the Packers' defense, this was a poor decision on their part, and it seems they are pushing disgruntled QB Aaron Rodgers out.

Pick: 30

Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: DE

Selection: Greg Rousseau

School: Miami

Takeaway: Rousseau is a long edge that is growing into his frame and a potential sack machine.

Pick: 31

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: Edge

Selection: Jayson Oweh

School: Penn State

Takeaway: Oweh is young with the potential to grow. On his pro day, he ran 4.4.

Pick: 32

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: Edge

Selection: Joe Tyron

School: Washington

Takeaway: The reigning Super Bowl champs pick an edge whose big, athletic improvements come with his hands and block shedding that he can be a great fit in Tampa Bay.

Published 30 Apr 2021, 23:03 IST
NFL Draft Alabama Crimson Tide NFL Draft Results NFL Draft
