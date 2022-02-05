"You are things we can use and trade" - Ryan Clark reveals what NFL owners told players in 2011 CBA negotiations 

NFL owners are among the wealthiest and most influential people in professional sports. That said, NFL owners are predominantly stuck in their old-fashioned ways and viewpoints. Among those viewpoints are how they view their players, who are responsible for earning their riches.

Former NFL player Ryan Clark gave an example of this on Friday's edition of First Take on ESPN. Clark pointed the finger at NFL owners when talking about how the league needs change.

Clark mentioned 2011 when NFL owners and players engaged in collective bargaining agreement negotiations. Clark shared a quote that speaks volumes on how owners feel regarding their players, likening them to "things."

“We were in negotiations in 2011 for the CBA. They told us what they thought about us. They looked at us and they said that 'you are workers. Right? You are things that we can use and trade and move in a way that we want to. And when you are done, we can be through with you.' The league is always going to stand on those 29 white billionaires that make the decisions. And until you do something that makes them feel like there's an issue. "

Clark went on to say that it doesn't matter what former players like himself, current players such as Tyrann Mathieu or even analyst Stephen A. Smith say, there will be no difference until the owners "believe that a change needs to be made."

"If the owners never come to a place where they feel that there's an issue in hiring, then it will not change. Stephen A can be mad. Sam could be mad. Molly can bring attention to it. Ryan Clark can talk about. Tyrann Mathieu can say whatever the hell he wants. Until they believe that a change needs to be made, there will be no difference.”

Clark revealing the NFL owners' sentiments is certainly a terrible look for the league. NFL owners are already struggling with the public image, amid Brian Flores' lawsuit. The fact that owners call their players "workers" and nothing more speaks to Flores' argument that there must be change.

Matt Miller @nfldraftscout Nfl owners don’t even care at this point. And why would they? They’re untouchable. Nfl owners don’t even care at this point. And why would they? They’re untouchable.

NFL owners face pressure to change their ways

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

The league's owners include just two minority owners. They include Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kim Pegula, a co-owner of the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL's protection of its owners hasn't just stemmed from racial inequalities. Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by multiple former employees.

Allegations against Snyder date back to July 2020, yet Snyder has continued to run the Commanders.

Hunter VanderWall @TheRealestVW Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… "The NFL may not be able to publicly release the findings of its internal investigation of the Washington Commanders without the explicit permission of owner Daniel Snyder." Via @TishaESPN "The NFL may not be able to publicly release the findings of its internal investigation of the Washington Commanders without the explicit permission of owner Daniel Snyder." Via @TishaESPN. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… The NFL will do anything to protect its owners. Ridiculous twitter.com/seifertespn/st… The NFL will do anything to protect its owners. Ridiculous twitter.com/seifertespn/st…

On Wednesday, Jerry Jones was the first NFL owner to speak out in agreement with Flores. Jones raised the point that the hiring process is one of many areas that the league needs to do better in.

“I can see it’s an area, one of many, that we can do better,”

For changes to occur, owners like Jones must come out and acknowledge that the hiring system is flawed. Without NFL owners taking responsibility for their decisions, the league isn't going to change, barring legal intervention.

