Did Bill Belichick intentionally tell Brian Flores about Giants hiring Brian Daboll? Stephen A. Smith shares his view 

Did New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick purposely tell former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores the New York Giants were hiring Brian Daboll?

Flores recently revealed that days before his interview with the New York Giants and their head coaching vacancy, he received a text from his former head coach of the Patriots congratulating him on getting the job.

The text was supposed to go to Brian Daboll, and this gave Flores the impression that people in the NFL knew Daboll was getting the job even before he had his interview.

Some, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, feel as if perhaps Belichick may have helped (knowingly or not) Flores in his recent lawsuit against the NFL. Here's what Smith had to say on his show First Take:

"Here's the issue that I think people are confusing. Bill Belichick comes across as an older curmudgeon type of dude that's a bit of assertive and abrasive at times with members of the media. I've always debunked that because when I see him at a Boston Celtics game, the man can never be kinder. He can never be kinder. He's absolutely a pleasant person to go and speak to and talk to. It is just that he's got a problem with people asking him about the Patriots during the season.”

Stephen A. Smith has encountered the coach and is personally vouching for him as a pleasant person, despite his reputation as a curmudgeon. Smith continued:

“That's all the media, but people will state that to assume that he doesn't have relationships and he's got a whole bunch of relationships. I mean, I remember years ago, the great legendary Jim Brown. He's made several appearances on my shows throughout the years when I have had my own television show - Quite Frankly and the radio show and all the other stuff. I've known Jim Brown for years and love him to death. Jim Brown has a very, very, very close relationship with Bill Belichick. And there's a lot of black players that have a very close relationship with Bill Belichick.”

Smith ended his statement with the following words on whether or not the text will help the former Dolphins coach. The ESPN personality concluded by saying that the Patriots head coach doesn’t regret reaching out to to congratulate someone:

“And so, this notion that you know, what was he doing talking about it? What's he trying to say? Or he knew. Well, he's connected. So that's gonna help Brian Flores case. But in the end, I don't think it makes Bill Belichick regret all he was doing. He was reaching out and congratulating somebody."

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Brian ‘D’aboll

Brian ‘F’lores



I can see how this can happen in your text thread. Bet Bill Belichick wishes he knew Brian Eno. He needed someone in between. They must not text often. You’re supposed to see the context clues in the exchange. Brian ‘D’abollBrian ‘F’lores I can see how this can happen in your text thread. Bet Bill Belichick wishes he knew Brian Eno. He needed someone in between. They must not text often. You’re supposed to see the context clues in the exchange.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake.



Texts from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores, congratulating Brian for landing the #Giants job.Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake. Texts from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores, congratulating Brian for landing the #Giants job.Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake. https://t.co/Y686XcjYC3

Bill Belichick & Brian Flores have history together

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Brian Flores recently filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices in the NFL.

Before being hired by the Dolphins in 2019, Flores spent 15 years in New England. He started out as a scouting assistant (2004-2005) and pro scout (2006-2007) before being the special teams assistant (2008-2009).

After becoming the offensive assistant and special teams coach in 2010 and a defensive assistant in 2011, Flores coached the safeties from 2012-2015. He later coached linebackers for three seasons (2016-2018) before leaving for Miami.

While it may never be known of whether the text message was intentional, it is clear that both coaches have known one another for a long time. Time will be the biggest teller in this situation.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Brian Flores on when he realized Bill Belichick was texting the wrong guy: "Disbelief. Humiliation. That was a tough pill to swallow. I have a great amount of respect for Bill and Brian Daboll ... I was upset that I wasn't getting a true opportunity to show what I can do." Brian Flores on when he realized Bill Belichick was texting the wrong guy: "Disbelief. Humiliation. That was a tough pill to swallow. I have a great amount of respect for Bill and Brian Daboll ... I was upset that I wasn't getting a true opportunity to show what I can do."

