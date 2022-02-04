"We can do better" - Jerry Jones speaks out on Brian Flores lawsuit against NFL and racism

Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL Tuesday alleging racial discrimination. Flores called out three teams specifically including his former team, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos, for discriminating in their hiring practices against minority head coaches.

Flores' case has brought attention to all 32 NFL owners, not just the owners of the three teams included in his lawsuit.

One of the NFL's most prominent and influential owners is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones spoke for 45 minutes at the Senior Bowl Wednesday and was asked about the NFL's lack of diversity amidst its coaching ranks.

“I can see it’s an area, one of many, that we can do better,” Jones said. “The area has some good attention. This is obvious if you look through that that the league and coaches are trying to improve there.”

Jones' statement acknowledging the NFL can do better is a change compared to responses from other owners. Denver Broncos general manager John Elway called Flores' statement "blatantly false."

The Rooney Rule is at the center of their hiring process for minority coaches. Jones elaborated on that part of the case as well.

“I think the fact that it’s an issue shows not only the league’s willingness to address and do better. I think the fact that it’s being discussed as to how the Rooney Rule or what drives the Rooney Rule could be better. In the case of coach Flores’ complaint, he’s saying it could be better and the processes create positive result for the league.”

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys "We can do better."



Jerry Jones shares his thoughts on Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL. "We can do better."Jerry Jones shares his thoughts on Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL.

Brian Flores' lawsuit has brought light to faults in NFL's hiring process for minority head coaching candidates

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores knows the risks that come with his lawsuit. He spoke publicly about understanding this may ruin his chances of getting another NFL head coaching job.

Flores is a finalist for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. Should he be passed on for an unproven head coach such as Josh McCown, that will only help to prove his case further.

The NFL has just one black head coach in the league (Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers). Minority coaching candidates such as Eric Bieniemy are interviewed every year, but Flores believes it's solely to meet the Rooney Rule.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

#BrianFlores The Rooney Rule isn’t broken, it was never fixed— because you can’t legislate desire: The Rooney Rule isn’t broken, it was never fixed— because you can’t legislate desire: #BrianFlores https://t.co/A0j4cb1wCM

The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview one minority head coaching candidate. However, the rule has been ineffective at fulfilling its intended goal of increasing the number of minority head coaches.

Brian Flores' lawsuit isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Meanwhile, owners like Jones coming out in support of the fact that the league needs to change is a positive step for the NFL and Flores' case.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ultimately, the NFL is outdated in its ways and must change. Flores is the first person brave enough to take a courageous stance against the most profitable sports league in the world.

Edited by LeRon Haire