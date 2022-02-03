NFL investigating Brian Flores' racism claims one day after saying they have no merit

The Brian Flores lawsuit is shaking up the NFL world. He has taken on the entire league over unfair hiring practices and has specifically called out the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins.
The former Dolphins head coach is sticking with his story as he makes the media rounds this week. Yet the NFL was quick to respond with a denial to everything Flores said. They claimed the lawsuit was "without merit" from the start.
After being named as defendants in the lawsuit, the NFL immediately put out a statement. That should mean they will just ignore it and move forward, if they do, indeed, believe it has no basis in reality.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter Rick Stroud made a great point once it was revealed the NFL will now investigate Flores' claims against the Dolphins and other teams.
What may be the case here is that the NFL is more concerned about a team potentially tanking than the fact minority head coaches, like Flores, are being denied fair opportunities. That, in itself, is a whole other story. But an investigation now proves the league was too fast to deny all the claims. The optics now are that the investigation won't be looking to find anything that goes against the league.
NFL is now investigating Brian Flores' claims
The basis of the situation here is that the NFL is going to investigate a situation on its own after saying the reason for the investigation has no merit. That has some already believing this will be a sham.
The league may now have to seek an independent investigator after the backlash it is facing because of this entire situation. That is true for both the discrimination and tanking allegations by Flores.
One other point fans are bringing up is that the league has a history of long investigations over less systemic issues, such as deflated footballs in the Deflategate scandal.
The NFL is a privately-run business; therefore, it is able to conduct its own investigations on just about any matter. It also has the option of hiring an independent investigator if transparency is ever the goal.
Investigating a claim that is "without merit" does not make much sense, and the league created an even larger public relations issue with that statement. How they conduct the investigation will reveal whether or not they are truly looking for evidence that could make the league look bad.
