"He’s certainly qualified" - Jerry Jones picks his favorite for Cowboys HC job 

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys had a successful regular season by winning the NFC East and placing third in the playoff seeding.

But the playoffs were most certainly a failure, as the team lost in the Wild Card round by a score of 23-17 to Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

With rumors of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy being on shaky ground (despite coming back for a third season in 2022), Jerry Jones admitted to USA Today that Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could indeed be a head coaching prospect for the future:

“He’s certainly qualified,” Jones said Wednesday. “He’s very qualified. Yes, I would consider. If I didn’t have a coach, I would have been interviewing him for coach.”

Quinn, former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, vastly improved the Cowboys defense in his first year on the job. The team ranked in the top 10 in overall defense and led the league with 26 interceptions.

He has been praised for his work with rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who was named to the All-Pro team in just his first season. Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs also led the league with 11 interceptions.

The news of Quinn returning next season to the team is seen as a relief to not only Jones but many fans as well. The former head coach was in the running for several vacant head coaching positions after Dallas' loss in the Wild Card round.

Will the Dallas Cowboys right the ship next season and advance to the Super Bowl?

The pieces appear to be in place for the Dallas Cowboys to make a deeper run in the playoffs next season. With Dan Quinn returning to lead the defense, the team expects to have another stellar performance from that unit.

On offense, the team has the requisite weapons to place fear in opposing defenses. In the first quarter of the season, quarterback Dak Prescott was a leading candidate for the NFL MVP award. An injury derailed his play and his chances of winning the award, but the team expects to have their leader back and better than ever in 2022.

The running game may have seen a shift as Ezekiel Elliott's carries gave way to Tony Pollard's explosive running style. The two work great in tandem and are a thunder and lightning type of duo.

The receiving game has Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and a host of others that can stretch the defense as well as run precise underneath routes to open up the playbook for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup, who tore his ACL in Week 17 of the regular season, is also set to have surgery to repair the injury and begin rehab.

Next year, if the team can remain relatively healthy, look for Dallas to be a major player in the NFC and make a run at the Super Bowl.

