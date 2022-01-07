"Goal is to win more Super Bowls" - Russell Wilson makes a definitive statement regarding his future with Seahawks

Russell Wilson is one game away from securing his first losing season as Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Wilson is an elite player and has made the Pro Bowl in eight of his ten seasons.

But this year, his play has declined sharply. The most iconic player in franchise history could be on his way out as a result.

But Wilson isn't ready to close the door on his relationship with the organization quite yet. When asked Thursday what the future holds for Wilson, he remained committed to winning with the Seahawks in 2022 and beyond.

Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks "My goal is to win more Super Bowls. And my plan is to win them here." - @DangeRussWilson "My goal is to win more Super Bowls. And my plan is to win them here." - @DangeRussWilson 🙌 https://t.co/3305jdqENI

Russell Wilson makes a firm statement in wanting to play with the Seahawks in the future

Russell Wilson is aware of rumors around the NFL that he could request a trade. The 33-year-old quarterback spoke to the media confidently and reassured the Seahawks faithful that he didn't want to play anywhere else.

He said,

“My goal is to win more Super Bowls, and my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. There’s nothing really else other than that.”

That appears to be a firm statement by Wilson, who has two years left on his contract. The Seahawks came into the season with lofty expectations, but they fell short in every area of the game.

Despite a down season that included a 6-10 record, Wilson stated he never had plans to leave Seattle. He added,

“We’ve always thought I would be here. That’s been always my goal — to win multiple Super Bowls, and my plan is to be here and do that. You take every day and you just enjoy the moment.”

Wilson likely reassured some fans with his statement. But until we see the consequences of their disappointing season, there will be more questions than answers.

As talent-poor as the Seahawks roster is, Wilson is responsible for a lot of the Seahawks' struggles this year.

Russell Wilson suffered a hand injury in Week 5, severely dampening his play for the rest of the season. He's averaging just 221 passing yards per game this year.

Since 2015, he's had just one season with a yardage average lower than that.

PPRFantasyTips @PPRFantasyTips



Before- Averaged 2 passing TDs, 239.2 passing yards, 19.73 fantasy points. (Weeks 1-5)



After- Averaged 1.5 passing TDs, 210.3 passing yards, 15.02 fantasy points (Weeks 10-17)



Fantasy points per game down 24%



#NFL Russell Wilson - BEFORE & AFTER HAND INJURY: stats per gameBefore- Averaged 2 passing TDs, 239.2 passing yards, 19.73 fantasy points. (Weeks 1-5)After- Averaged 1.5 passing TDs, 210.3 passing yards, 15.02 fantasy points (Weeks 10-17)Fantasy points per game down 24% Russell Wilson - BEFORE & AFTER HAND INJURY: stats per gameBefore- Averaged 2 passing TDs, 239.2 passing yards, 19.73 fantasy points. (Weeks 1-5)After- Averaged 1.5 passing TDs, 210.3 passing yards, 15.02 fantasy points (Weeks 10-17)Fantasy points per game down 24%‼️#NFL https://t.co/VuaSZck0bY

Russell Wilson leaving is in the cards. But firing head coach Pete Carroll is just as likely a scenario as Wilson leaving.

Carroll is 70 years old and hasn't made it to the Super Bowl since 2013.

For now, all we can do is speculate as Wilson has one last game to play this season against the Arizona Cardinals. One thing's for sure, and that is Wilson's offseason decision could cause a domino effect across the NFL.

