"Won’t be my last game in the NFL" - Russell Wilson refuses to rule out trade away from Seattle 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson spoke to the media leading up to Seattle’s final home game of the 2021 NFL season versus the Detroit Lions. When asked about his future with the Seahawks, Wilson replied:

"I know, for me, personally, I hope it's not my last game (in Seattle), but at the same time, I know it won't be my last game in the NFL. So I'm just focused on today and getting better today. That's my focus. That's my goal. I love this city, and I love this moment. I love these guys, so we got to make sure we get better today. That's the only thing that matters."

In the same press conference, the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year was questioned as to what, within the team, has to happen in terms of changes in the Seahawks organization. Wilson frequently emphasized his objective of winning three more Super Bowls in his career:

"Excellence is the standard, and I think that's what we want to be able to match. To be able to get back to winning and to championships and everything else, I know, for me, personally, I've always thought about it. I've never been shy about it. I want to win three more Super Bowls. That's been in my head.”

In his career as a member of the Seahawks, he won Super Bowl 48 as Seattle defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 and lost in Super Bowl 49 to the New England Patriots 28-24.

Wilson is the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (36,585), passing touchdowns (285), and passing yards per game (234.5).

The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback leads Seattle all-time in playoff games for quarterbacks (16), passing yards (3,786), and passing touchdowns (25).

Where Will Wilson Play in 2022?

Should Seahawks general manager John Schneider decide to move Wilson, there would be some teams that are plenty interested. First, staying on the West Coast, the Las Vegas Raiders could be interested in Wilson.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock might move his franchise quarterback Derek Carr in exchange for Wilson.

Next, two AFC North teams are the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. For Cleveland, it is a question of, do they want Baker Mayfield, or do they seek an upgrade in Wilson?

For Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger is likely retiring after the year, and the Steelers could use a starter like Wilson to replace him.

Finally, the New York Giants might be in the mix, but there are reports that ownership will keep Daniel Jones as their quarterback. But New York could have a new general manager come 2022 that could change that mindset.

It is important to note that Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract; therefore, he will have a say in where he plays next year, if not in Seattle.

