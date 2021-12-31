"It was vicious" - Tom Brady and his sister recall just how difficult the Deflategate scandal was on their family

Six years ago, the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the face of one of the biggest scandals in the NFL. Back in 2015, the scandal known as Deflategate rocked the NFL.

In an episode of his documentary, Man in the Arena, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback spoke about the scandal.

From the former Patriots signal caller's point of view, the entire ordeal was mostly centered around individuals who had power and the upper hand on others. Brady said:

“What it started out as vs. what it became were two totally different things.”

The quarterback’s three sisters, Maureen, Julie, and Nancy, echoed their brother’s perspective. They noted that accusations, over time, shifted as the original accounts of differences regarding the pressure of footballs were apparently refuted by the ideal gas law.

Brady’s sister, Nancy, expressed:

“A lot of people were waiting for that moment to kind of dig in. It was vicious.”

According to ideal gas law, the pressure and temperature of the gas correspond in a direct way. This means that, when the temperature elevates, the pressure will do the same thing.

For example, the pressure within a grill’s propane tank will be increased on a scorching day in the summertime. Therefore, propane tanks must be gaged to deal with that boost in pressure.

Looking at the game in 2015, on a chilly January day in Foxborough, it was 51 degrees. There is a possibility that the pressure within a football could have lessened.

Brady and Deflategate

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

In the AFC championship game in 2015, the Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough. The Patriots defeated the Colts by a score of 45-7 to advance to the Super Bowl.

The probe came about when Colts linebacker D'Qwell Jackson picked off a pass from Brady, and the team equipment manager who got the ball observed that the ball felt it was not inflated enough.

The day after, Brady fended off the claims of the under-inflated football, noting he had “no idea” what the controversy was about.

As time progressed, the NFL concluded, that of the 12 footballs given to New England, 11 were under-inflated. Moreover, it was in excess of two pounds of air (PSI) as was originally mentioned.

Fast forward to May 2015, New England paid a fine of one million dollars and Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for “committing conduct detrimental to the integrity of the league.”

