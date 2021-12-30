NFL Rumors: Indianapolis Colts discussing possibility of bringing back Philip Rivers

Could we be seeing a return to the NFL for Philip Rivers soon? In the uncertainty that has been the 2021 season, one can never say never. The 40-year-old retired at the end of the 2020 season after an 11-5 farewell tour with the Indianapolis Colts. He's since been connected to them again via the rumor mill.

The Colts wouldn't be signing Rivers as their long-term starter. Instead, he would be a one-week stopgap in Week 17 while Carson Wentz is on the COVID-19 list. It's hard to say how Rivers would perform after a year off, but what is certain is that it would bring a level of excitement to the season.

Can the Indianapolis Colts coax Philip Rivers out of retirement?

Talk of Philip Rivers being brought in by the Colts was kickstarted by Zak Keefer of The Athletic. He claims to have heard the Colts were discussing the possibility of it.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic claims to have heard the Colts were discussing the possibility of bringing in Philip Rivers.

While the NFL changed its COVID policy on Tuesday for unvaccinated players, there are no guarantees that Wentz will be able to play on Sunday. The Colts' backup quarterback is rookie Sam Ehlinger, who is yet to make an NFL start.

In the upcoming Week 17 matchup, the Colts have a must-win game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Due to how competitive the AFC playoff race is, every game counts. That's why potentially bringing in a veteran like Rivers, who's familiar with the offense, is potentially being discussed by Indianapolis.

Philip Rivers hasn't played football in over a year, but his love for the game has kept him involved in the sport. Rivers traded in his cleats for a whistle, taking up the head coaching role at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama this year.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has experienced some success so far in his new job, as his team finished the season with a 6-3 record. But more importantly, he seems to love this new chapter in his life.





After his coaching debut (win) tonight, he explained the importance of high school football.



Former NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers is loving the coaching life. After his coaching debut (win) tonight, he explained the importance of high school football.

But the high school season is over, and Rivers is likely watching the NFL action unfold like the rest of us. In his final season in the league, Rivers still performed admirably in 2020, throwing for 4,000 yards for an eighth straight season.

If he were to return, his mobility would probably be his biggest weakness, but a healthy Colts offensive line would give him plenty of time to operate. With the likes of Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. to call upon, Rivers could prove to be serviceable if he were to play a game for the Colts.

For now, Philip Rivers reuniting with the Colts is just a rumor, and that should be taken lightly. However, we have seen several retired veterans return to play in the NBA due to the alarming COVID-19 case increase this season. Who is to say we won't see one of the most talented quarterbacks of his generation take the field one more time?

