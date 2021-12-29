Is Carson Wentz vaccinated?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the team on Tuesday. His status for the Colts' upcoming Week 17 home game versus the Las Vegas Raiders is dependent upon whether the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19.

A positive test result would lead to him being on the reserve/COVID-19 list for 10 days. That's because the Pro Bowl quarterback is not vaccinated. Wentz will be allowed to return for the final regular-season game in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

More importantly, if he was in direct contact with a person who had a positive test, Wentz would have to quarantine for five days.

Field Yates @FieldYates Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL and NFLPA now have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days from 10 days for all Covid positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated, per sources. NFL and NFLPA now have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days from 10 days for all Covid positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated, per sources. And with this news, Colts QB Carson Wentz now has a chance to play on Sunday against the Raiders. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… And with this news, Colts QB Carson Wentz now has a chance to play on Sunday against the Raiders. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

That being said, should Wentz not test positive for the duration of his quarantine, he will be eligible for the Colts' game against the Raiders.

Back in September of this year, a reporter asked the Colts signal caller whether he had contemplated the potential consequences for the Colts and not just his family.

The second overall pick in the 2016 NFL told the media:

"Trust me, I've weighed a lot of things. I know what's at stake. I know all those things. That’s just where I'm at, where I'm at with my family. That's why understanding the protocol to truly understand everything we can do to avoid what happened this week. It is what it is whether we agree."

The news of Wentz being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list comes at a time when the team is competing for a place in the postseason in the AFC. Currently, they sit a game behind the Tennessee Titans with a record of 9-6 in the AFC South.

Also, head coach Frank Reich and his team are the fifth seed in the AFC with two games left in the regular season.

This game is a pivotal matchup as an Indianapolis loss to Las Vegas would be major. The Raiders are a game behind the Colts in the conference with an 8-7 record.

Who starts in Wentz's place against the Raiders?

Indianapolis Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

If Wentz cannot start in Week 17, the backup quarterback is Sam Ehlinger, the Colts' sixth-round draft pick in this year’s draft out of the University of Texas.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Colts placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Colts placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With Carson Wentz out Sunday, Indy’s playoff hopes now figure to rest with QB Sam Ehlinger. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… With Carson Wentz out Sunday, Indy’s playoff hopes now figure to rest with QB Sam Ehlinger. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Ehlinger has taken 18 offensive snaps this year but only has three rushes for nine yards. He is yet to throw a pass in the NFL.

