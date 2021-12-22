“I was in rehab almost two years ago and now I’m in a pro bowl” Raiders DE Maxx Crosby gets emotional after Pro Bowl nod

Maxx Crosby's recovery story now has another chapter to tell. The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end has been open in the past about his struggles with alcohol addiction. Two years ago, Crosby was seeking out help in rehab.

Crosby is now officially going to the Pro Bowl, signifying he's one of the best defensive ends in the NFL.

The 24-year-old Crosby spoke to the media following the Raiders' 16-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns Monday. Crosby was overcome with emotion and choked up talking about what making the Pro Bowl meant to him.

Levi Damien @LeviDamien Maxx Crosby got emotional when talking about the moment he found out he had been named to the Pro Bowl. Maxx Crosby got emotional when talking about the moment he found out he had been named to the Pro Bowl. https://t.co/sCgfEoRVmS

Maxx Crosby has been an anchor for the Raiders defense all season. The 2019 fourth-round selection has far exceeded expectations. His earning a Pro Bowl nod after overcoming his addiction is certainly one of the feel-good moments of the season. Crosby told the media,

"I was in rehab almost two years ago and now I'm in a Pro Bowl and it's just a blessing. I show up and I try to be the best teammate every day, show the guys that I care. At home man, it was just special. It makes my family proud, my girl, everybody around me is calling, blowing up my phone and I'm crying like a baby because I know I've worked so hard and it's starting to pay off."

The emotion that came from Maxx Crosby was genuine. The road to get here has been a challenging one for Crosby.

But Crosby deserves a Pro Bowl nod, not just for overcoming his off-the-field struggles. Crosby has been a disruptive force on the field every week. His box score numbers may not jump off the page, but his Pro Football Focus grades do.

PFF Las Vegas Raiders @PFF_Raiders Maxx Crosby is having an All-Pro caliber season 💪



☠ 90.9 PFF Grade (2nd among Edges)

☠ 91.8 Pass Rush Grade (2nd)

☠ 78 pressures (1st)

☠ 25.8% Pass Rush Win % (t-1st) Maxx Crosby is having an All-Pro caliber season 💪☠ 90.9 PFF Grade (2nd among Edges)☠ 91.8 Pass Rush Grade (2nd)☠ 78 pressures (1st)☠ 25.8% Pass Rush Win % (t-1st) https://t.co/os2zmPS74p

Maxx Crosby excels at generating pressure despite being double-teamed on every snap. Offenses fear and respect Crosby's technique and athleticism. At 255 pounds, Crosby is capable of shedding blocks with his strength as well as chasing down quarterbacks with his quickness.

As the Raiders try and push for a playoff spot this year, Crosby will continue to be one of their driving forces.

The Raiders could be entering a new direction at quarterback next year. But for the foreseeable future, Crosby is an important building block for the future no matter who the next signal-caller is.

