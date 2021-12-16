NFL Trade Rumors: Insider backs Aaron Rodgers to Raiders for 2022 season

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a difficult 2021 NFL season as they enter the offseason with more problems on and off the field. First, they need a new head coach after parting ways with Jon Gruden in October over controversial emails. Team owner Mark Davis also needs to figure out quarterback Derek Carr's future with the franchise.

The Raiders are placed 4th in the NFC West with a 6-7 record this season, which has reportedly forced Davis to think about entering the quarterback market this offseason. Carr has been scrutinized heavily by analysts and fans for his substandard performances, leaving Davis with very little to think about as the quarterback's contract is set to expire after next season. Davis' plan could work out well for the team as there are a few big names expected to be available for a trade in the offseason.

There have already been enough conversations around potential landing spots for star quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson respectively.

Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders emerge as option

In ESPN's latest discussion column, Jeremy Fowler talked about the possibility of the 2020 NFL MVP being a legit quarterback option for the Raiders in 2022. Fowler wrote:

“The Raiders are such a wild card, as you mentioned, because we don’t know what a new coach or general manager would want. And they have a good starter in Carr. But, if Rodgers’ priorities are being on the West Coast and having control over the offense, perhaps Vegas would slide into contention.”

It won't be an easy move for both parties, as Carr has previously expressed his desire to stay in Las Vegas. But with good cap space, the Raiders could lure Rodgers from Green Bay next year should Carr agree to switch teams. With the cap situation in control, the organization could also capitalize on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams' free agency talks in 2022. Adams may end up staying in Green Bay if his college quarterback and good friend Carr moves to the Packers as part of the deal.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "There has been good conversations between Brian Gutekunst & myself all season.. it's a good feeling coming to work every day & I love playing ball" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "There has been good conversations between Brian Gutekunst & myself all season.. it's a good feeling coming to work every day & I love playing ball" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/ixmZLXAwy4

For Rodgers, this could be the change he has been looking for since the start of the season. By potentially becoming the face of the franchise, Rodgers could have an important say in front office decisions and trade talks. Another important factor to consider for Rodgers is that he will wait to see who joins the Raiders as head coach at the end of the season. The NFL star would ideally want to figure out his coaching setup before finalizing any deal.

Meanwhile, Gruden was a fan of Carr but it is unclear if Davis rates him the same way. Regardless of whether the Raiders get Rodgers or not, they have entered the transition period with eyes on the big prize next season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: 3 QB options the Packers could consider if Aaron Rodgers leaves in 2022

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar