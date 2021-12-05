Aaron Rodgers is single-handedly destroying faith in the Packers front office

The Green Bay Packers made their plans regarding Aaron Rodgers crystal clear during the 2020 NFL Draft. General manager Brian Gutekunst used a first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love, putting a ticking clock on Rodgers' time in Green Bay.

This was shocking for many reasons, with the main one being that Rodgers signed a massive four-year extension in 2018. But he is no stranger to this strategy, given he was in Love's position before. Rodgers was drafted in 2005 as the heir apparent to Brett Favre, which ultimately led to a messy divorce between Favre and the Packers.

The plan worked out for the first time as Rodgers evolved into a future Hall of Famer. Thus, fans may have placed faith in the Packers front office to trust the process. However, all Rodgers has done is destroy that faith and prove there is no reason for the team to rush his exit.

Aaron Rodgers versus the Packers front office

Rodgers went out and won the NFL MVP award in 2020. He did that by throwing 48 touchdowns in what was Green Bay's second consecutive 13-3 finish. They also reached the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row.

Fans were left in a tough spot. Trusting the process for the first time led to Rodgers starting his reign. But why should it have to end at a time when he is playing at an MVP level?

Tom Brady dominating at the age of 44 has totally changed the way fans look at NFL quarterbacks. If Rodgers is healthy and playing elite at the age of 38, he may be able to do that for five or six more years.

So anyone who was excited about a potential transition is now pumping the brakes and wondering why the Super Bowl contention window would be slammed shut for an unproven player in Love.

Let's talk about the young quarterback as well. He got his big opportunity back in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs when Rodgers was out with COVID. But he could not live up to the moment in what ended up being a 13-7 loss.

It was apparent throughout the game that the timing was not down for Love in the offense. Rodgers is known for putting balls right on the hip of Davante Adams or squeezing the ball into tight windows to his other receivers. Talent like that is held by a select few, and the Packers front office seems to have been blinded by something about Love during the draft process.

Gutekunst is now in a fascinating spot. Even if the Packers don't win the Super Bowl, it is clear they are going to be in the postseason. Could he pull the plug on Rodgers and go with Love in 2022? All faith that such a plan could work has been wiped away by the recent play of the future Hall of Famer.

Rodgers already has 23 touchdowns in 2021 and is 9-2 as the starter. Love is not going to put up numbers like that in 2022 and that is just a fact.

Teams always want to stay a step ahead and avoid a situation like what the New York Giants had with a declining Eli Manning. The difference here is that Rodgers has proven he has not yet hit his decline. His stellar play has turned fans against the front office and may lead to a mutiny if the veteran isn't retained for the remainder of his career.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar