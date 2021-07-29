Davante Adams wants to be highest-paid WR in NFL even if Packers retain Aaron Rodgers

When it rains, it pours. Just as Green Bay patched things up with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams took the podium and dropped another pile of hot mess that needs cleaning up.

Reporters asked Davante Adams about his recent extension talks with the Green Bay Packers. One question along those lines went a little something like this: if the Packers could retain Rodgers after this season, would Adams take less money? The All-Pro wide receiver didn't hesitate with his answer.

Davante Adams was asked if he would take less money if Aaron Rodgers is still in Green Bay next season: "No, that's not gonna happen ... What other profession do you take less than what you have earned? That's not how it works."



Adams' full response:pic.twitter.com/2loYTYsKHJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 28, 2021

"No, that's not going to happen. What other profession do you take less than what you have earned? That's not how it works."

Adams also went on to say that he's "not going to be a baby about it," and that he will show up on the field. Depending on how that statement is taken, it could've been a slight jab at Aaron Rodgers for holding out.

Davante Adams believes he's the best wide receiver in the NFL and he deserves to be paid like one.

Davante Adams unloads on recent extension talks with the Packers

It's hard to argue with Adams. He's led the wide receiver position for the franchise for some time. Without Rodgers and Adams, the Green Bay Packers are highly unlikely to win the NFC North, let alone make deep playoff runs.

.@packers WR Davante Adams:



“I've earned the right to be paid the highest in the league. If they don't believe that or want to come to an agreement or kind of make me feel good about my contract..."



Will the Packers make Davante Adams the highest-paid WR? pic.twitter.com/OX2Syxt0IV — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 28, 2021

Davante Adams is prepared to stand his ground regarding an extension. Whether he gets paid by the Packers or another team, he will receive a massive pay raise next offseason. He is, after all, one of the top receivers in the NFL.

That said, the Packers will hope to have all of this sorted out before they start the season. Once they do, it's one-last-dance time for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers... and possibly Davante Adams.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha