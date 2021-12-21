Who won NFL game last night? Results from Monday ft. Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings

NFL fans were treated to a rare doubleheader on Monday.

The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Cleveland Browns in a game originally scheduled to be played last Saturday but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Browns' facility. The Minnesota Vikings took on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football.

Here's how the action went down:

Las Vegas Raiders beat Cleveland Browns

The Raiders traveled to Ohio knowing nothing but a win will suffice in their quest for a playoff spot. They got off to the perfect start, taking an early 7-0 lead, courtesy of a Bryan Edwards touchdown.

The Browns, who were without quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, and wide receiver Jarvis Landry struggled to move the ball much with Nick Mullens under center, but their defense kept the score close. The Raiders went into the half with a 10-0 lead.

The Browns got on the scoreboard in the third quarter as running back Nick Chubb got into the endzone, cutting the Raiders' lead to three. Las Vegas scored a field goal that increased their lead to six, but late in the fourth quarter, they trailed for the first time in the game, courtesy of a Harrison Bryant touchdown.

An ill-advised throw from Derek Carr was intercepted by Greedy Williams, which gave the Browns the opportunity to seal the win. But the Raiders' defense held firm and got the ball back and Carr led the offense down the field to set up a Daniel Carlson game-winning field goal.

Final Score: Raiders 16-14 Browns

Las Vegas Raiders' top performers:

QB Derek Carr: 25/38, 236 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

RB Josh Jacobs: 15 carries, 52 yards

WR Zay Jones: 6 Receptions, 67 yards

Cleveland Browns' top performers:

QB Nick Mullens: 20/30, 147 yards, 1 TD

RB Nick Chubb: 25 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD

S M.J. Stewart: 8 tackles, 3 tackles assisted

Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears

On Monday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings took on the Bears, knowing a win would propel them into the final wildcard spot.

ESPN @espn



It's the routine for Justin Jefferson ⭐️



(via

TD ➡️ GriddyIt's the routine for Justin Jefferson ⭐️(via @NFL TD ➡️ GriddyIt's the routine for Justin Jefferson ⭐️(via @NFL)https://t.co/Z0AoHxQJpt

They got off to a bright start as Kirk Cousins found Justin Jefferson in the end zone in the first quarter to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead. Kicker Greg Joseph extended the visitors' lead with a 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter. The Bears managed to move the ball but were sloppy, losing three fumbles on the night. They did go into the half-time break trailing by just seven points, thanks to a Cairo Santos field goal.

The Vikings bumped their lead to 14 with an Ihmir Smith-Masette touchdown in the third quarter. The Vikings played the rest of the way cautiously, while the Bears missed multiple opportunities to cut into the Vikings' lead before finally converting with no time left on the clock. Quarterback Justin Field found Jesper Horsted in the end zone for a touchdown, but it was too little, too late as the Vikings headed home with a win.

Final Score: Minnesota Vikings 17-9 Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings' top performers:

RB Dalvin Cook: 28 carried, 89 yards

WR Justin Jefferson: 4 receptions, 47 yards, 1 TD

DE D.J. Wonnum: 3 sacks, 7 tackles

Chicago Bears' top performers:

Also Read Article Continues below

QB Justin Fields: 26/39, 285 yards, 1 TD

RB David Montgomery: 18 carries, 60 yards

TE Cole Kmet: 6 receptions, 71 yards

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar