"CARSON WENTZ got the juice!!!!" - NFL fans blown away by Colts QB's renaissance

When Carson Wentz reunited with Frank Reich, there were two primary camps of thought. The first was that Wentz was washed and wouldn't revive his career.

However, there was a belief amongst some that Reich could help Wentz with the proper system.

Wentz proved the latter right as he had a renaissance game Saturday. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Arizona Cardinals to win the sixth of their last seven games.

Wentz made the clutch throws required of a franchise quarterback. Fans on social media were taken aback by how competently the 28-year-old played.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho



#ColtsNation CARSON WENTZ got the juice!!!! Y’all stop playing with him!!! CARSON WENTZ got the juice!!!! Y’all stop playing with him!!! #ColtsNation

NFL fans were tweeting about the performance of Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz hands the ball off to Jonathan Taylor

Carson Wentz played well Saturday despite a slew of injuries to his offensive line. Right tackle Braden Smith was the only familiar face in the typical starting five.

The offensive line struggled against the blitz. But ultimately, Wentz had a better showing than Kyler Murray, as one fan noted.

Big Palpi @bigpalpi @WheefoTootho @zeze_fan @joshweinfuss Lmao Carson Wentz was playing with a scrap heap offensive line and looked a million times better than Murray. I love Murray’s play but he SUCKS in primetime games. @WheefoTootho @zeze_fan @joshweinfuss Lmao Carson Wentz was playing with a scrap heap offensive line and looked a million times better than Murray. I love Murray’s play but he SUCKS in primetime games.

Jonathan Taylor was quiet after erupting for a 43-yard run on the Colts' first snap. The MVP candidate had just 65 rushing yards for the remainder of the game.

Despite the lack of offensive line help, one fan said Wentz was impressive enough to think the Colts could win the AFC.

Cory Jennerjohn @CoryJennerjohn The Colts were missing four starters on the offensive line and Carson Wentz was still 7-for-9 on third down. That’s pretty impressive on the road. I think Indy can still win the AFC. The Colts were missing four starters on the offensive line and Carson Wentz was still 7-for-9 on third down. That’s pretty impressive on the road. I think Indy can still win the AFC.

The pressure to carry the offense shifted to Wentz. In the fourth quarter, he threw a dart to Dezmon Paton in the end zone to give the Colts a two-possession lead.

One of the most impressive parts of Wentz's season has been the ability to shake off bad plays. Towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles tenure, fans felt Wentz wasn't mentally tough enough to handle being the starting quarterback.

But someone on Twitter pointed out that while he still has confidence issues at times, Wentz has shown he can win games if needed this year.

DJ TEDDY @DJTeddy507 @SydNicollette Tayson Hill is serviceable. Carson Wentz is a good QB, that occasionally lacks the confidence to make right plays. But when the game is on the line he can win it for you @SydNicollette Tayson Hill is serviceable. Carson Wentz is a good QB, that occasionally lacks the confidence to make right plays. But when the game is on the line he can win it for you

Another fan claims Wentz deserves respect and that he was unfairly criticized during his time with the Eagles.

Brent Walker @purplerain8084 @TonyDungy Carson Wentz NEEDS to start getting respect because people that don't, don't know football.... In Philly his receivers were always hurt and so he couldn't be on the same page with backups ever plus a suspect offensive line did him in etc etc.... COME ON PEOPLE! @TonyDungy Carson Wentz NEEDS to start getting respect because people that don't, don't know football.... In Philly his receivers were always hurt and so he couldn't be on the same page with backups ever plus a suspect offensive line did him in etc etc.... COME ON PEOPLE!

Wentz has shown this season he's not dwelling on the past anymore. His mental toughness is most visible when you consider he's thrown just six interceptions this season.

Anthony Calhoun 📺 @ACwishtv



What a win QB1 👊🏾



@WISH_TV I always admire how #Colts QB Carson Wentz never gets too high or too low and his “short memory” after tough plays. Wentz’s resilience to “gut” this game out through his struggles is impressive!What a win QB1 👊🏾 I always admire how #Colts QB Carson Wentz never gets too high or too low and his “short memory” after tough plays. Wentz’s resilience to “gut” this game out through his struggles is impressive! What a win QB1 👊🏾@WISH_TV

One fan used Wentz's impressive fourth quarter to call the Cardinals overrated after losing three straight games.

Upton Bell @uptonbell Who says Carson Wentz can’t win the big one . With no offensive line and 4 Starters from the Defense missing Wentz made the big throw for the winning TD. I keep saying the Cardinals are overrated. Who says Carson Wentz can’t win the big one . With no offensive line and 4 Starters from the Defense missing Wentz made the big throw for the winning TD. I keep saying the Cardinals are overrated.

Another fan noted that even though Wentz still makes questionable decisions, he makes up for it with a big throw afterward.

Josh Ayen @Josh_Ayen For every boneheaded throw Carson Wentz has made this season, he's made some equally impressive throws like we saw on that last series.



Massive job by Wentz to step up on that drive. For every boneheaded throw Carson Wentz has made this season, he's made some equally impressive throws like we saw on that last series.Massive job by Wentz to step up on that drive.

For the most part, fans left Saturday's game feeling Wentz has transitioned from being unsteady to being a productive quarterback.

Delta🎄🎅🏻 @DeltaSierra24 Carson Wentz, despite having 4 OL starters out in front of him, went 18-28 for 225 yards and 2 TDs, including a MASSIVE play and perfect throw late to put the Colts up two scores. Save me the “he’s not a good QB” talk, he made the plays when he needed to tonight #ForTheShoe Carson Wentz, despite having 4 OL starters out in front of him, went 18-28 for 225 yards and 2 TDs, including a MASSIVE play and perfect throw late to put the Colts up two scores. Save me the “he’s not a good QB” talk, he made the plays when he needed to tonight #ForTheShoe

The Colts will hope this version of Wentz stays around for the rest of the season. The Colts roster is as talented as anyone in the conference.

Also Read Article Continues below

If they can stay healthy and Wentz plays as he did against the Cardinals, the Colts could be in the Super Bowl.

Edited by LeRon Haire