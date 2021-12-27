"CARSON WENTZ got the juice!!!!" - NFL fans blown away by Colts QB's renaissance

When Carson Wentz reunited with Frank Reich, there were two primary camps of thought. The first was that Wentz was washed and wouldn't revive his career.
However, there was a belief amongst some that Reich could help Wentz with the proper system.
Wentz proved the latter right as he had a renaissance game Saturday. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Arizona Cardinals to win the sixth of their last seven games.
Wentz made the clutch throws required of a franchise quarterback. Fans on social media were taken aback by how competently the 28-year-old played.
NFL fans were tweeting about the performance of Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz played well Saturday despite a slew of injuries to his offensive line. Right tackle Braden Smith was the only familiar face in the typical starting five.
The offensive line struggled against the blitz. But ultimately, Wentz had a better showing than Kyler Murray, as one fan noted.
Jonathan Taylor was quiet after erupting for a 43-yard run on the Colts' first snap. The MVP candidate had just 65 rushing yards for the remainder of the game.
Despite the lack of offensive line help, one fan said Wentz was impressive enough to think the Colts could win the AFC.
The pressure to carry the offense shifted to Wentz. In the fourth quarter, he threw a dart to Dezmon Paton in the end zone to give the Colts a two-possession lead.
One of the most impressive parts of Wentz's season has been the ability to shake off bad plays. Towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles tenure, fans felt Wentz wasn't mentally tough enough to handle being the starting quarterback.
But someone on Twitter pointed out that while he still has confidence issues at times, Wentz has shown he can win games if needed this year.
Another fan claims Wentz deserves respect and that he was unfairly criticized during his time with the Eagles.
Wentz has shown this season he's not dwelling on the past anymore. His mental toughness is most visible when you consider he's thrown just six interceptions this season.
One fan used Wentz's impressive fourth quarter to call the Cardinals overrated after losing three straight games.
Another fan noted that even though Wentz still makes questionable decisions, he makes up for it with a big throw afterward.
For the most part, fans left Saturday's game feeling Wentz has transitioned from being unsteady to being a productive quarterback.
The Colts will hope this version of Wentz stays around for the rest of the season. The Colts roster is as talented as anyone in the conference.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
If they can stay healthy and Wentz plays as he did against the Cardinals, the Colts could be in the Super Bowl.