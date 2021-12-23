NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 16?

The rushing yards leaders of the 2021 NFL season continue to sort themselves out entering Week 16. While the leader is running away with the competition, the other contenders are battling for position. Consistency will be key down the stretch in order to determine the final standing. As it stands, prior to Week 16, these are the current leaders in rushing yards.

NFL rushing yards leaders ahead of Week 16

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Derrick Henry is still top 5 in the NFL in Rushing Yards and Rush TD this season.



He hasn't played since October. Derrick Henry is still top 5 in the NFL in Rushing Yards and Rush TD this season.He hasn't played since October. https://t.co/nI2h6bYYVa

#5 - Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans - 937 rushing yards

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has only played in eight games this season but remains in the top five in rushing yards. No other player in the top 40 has played fewer games than Derrick Henry. He still leads the NFL in rushing yards per game and carries per game. The Tennessee Titans are hoping that he can return from his injury before the conclusion of the season.

#4 - Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns - 1,017 rushing yards

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

In addition to being ranked fourth in rushing yards this season, Nick Chubb is also ranked fourth in rushing yards per carry, among all running backs with a minimum of 100 carries. He is a powerful runner who breaks a ton of tackles and is the featured weapon in the Cleveland Browns' offense. He is the only player ranked in the top eight in rushing yards with fewer than 200 carries.

