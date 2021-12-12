When will Derrick Henry return? Latest on Titans RB's injury 

The Tennessee Titans have endured the loss of Derrick Henry over the last five weeks and have gone 2-2 in that span. But the loss of Henry has changed how Ryan Tannehill and the offense have rolled.

Being led by a more aggressive passing game, the offense has averaged 25 points per game in Henry's absence.

But Henry's return from a foot injury could come sooner than we initially thought. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport took to Twitter Sunday to provide an update on the superstar running back's health.

When will Tennessee Titans' running back Derrick Henry return?

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

Rapoport said in his article that Henry could return to the field as early as Week 18. If the Titans are in a must-win scenario that week for the playoffs, Henry's rehab has gone well enough he could play.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story on his status: More than a month after breaking his foot, #Titans star Derrick Henry is on track to return by the playoffs — or sooner.My story on his status: nfl.com/news/titans-st… More than a month after breaking his foot, #Titans star Derrick Henry is on track to return by the playoffs — or sooner.My story on his status: nfl.com/news/titans-st…

If the Titans have a playoff birth secured entering Week 18, the Titans will likely rest Derrick Henry for another week. But the Titans will have their MVP candidate back with fresh legs come the playoffs.

That makes the Titans a team nobody wants to match up with in January.

The report will make Titans fans ecstatic. The 27-year-old was on pace for his best season ever before the injury.

That is saying something, given he became the eighth player in history to rush for 2,000 yards in 2020.

In the context of how phenomenal Henry's play was before the injury, he's still the NFL's fourth-leading rusher entering Week 14. When he returns, he will be looking to run with a vengeance.

The Titans rushing game has been a roller coaster since Henry went down. Dontrell Hillard has shown blazing speed and big-play ability. But he hasn't been given enough consistent carries weekly.

Adrian Peterson wasn't great in his three games with the team. He averaged just three yards per tote.

The Titans are starting to get healthy again, with Julio Jones being activated from injured reserve this week. A.J. Brown has missed time this year as well, but if the Titans can get the two on the field together, they'll benefit greatly.

104-5 The Zone @1045TheZone Mike Vrabel on the #Titans offense: “We are going to have to create some X plays, however we can. Our ability to throw the ball down field is an area where I hope we can improve.” Mike Vrabel on the #Titans offense: “We are going to have to create some X plays, however we can. Our ability to throw the ball down field is an area where I hope we can improve.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The Titans' offense ranks 12th in points per game this season but has scored just 13 points in the last two weeks. Although they have to secure a playoff spot without Derrick Henry, knowing he will return will provide a big boost for morale.

Edited by LeRon Haire