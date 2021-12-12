Will Titans WR Julio Jones play today against the Jaguars?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is having his worst season in his 11 years in the NFL. He's suffered a series of injuries spread over the entire 2021 season, missing a total of six games out of 12 so far. Julio Jones has been on IR since Week 9 and has suffered some setbacks with his current hamstring issue.

The Tennessee Titans have lost their hold on the AFC No.1 seed after losing their last two games. At 8-4, the Titans still have a decent lead in the AFC South and will make the playoffs, but they won't have much momentum going into the post-season at this rate. Julio Jones isn't the only major injury on the offense this season. Running back Derrick Henry has been out since Week 9 as well and likely won't return until the playoffs. Wide receiver AJ Brown was placed on IR prior to Week 12, leaving the Titans to play with their backups for the last few games (hence the losses).

Will Titans WR Julio Jones be taken off IR for Week 14?

The Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, and having Julio Jones could help them get a clean win before preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. But is Julio Jones well enough to be activated from IR and play against the Jaguars?

Luckily for the Titans, Julio Jones has not suffered any further setbacks and is set to be activated from IR this weekend to play in Week 14 against Jacksonville. AJ Brown is still ruled out for the game, but Julio Jones should be a major player against the Jaguars. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be bumped from the top receiver spot and into more of a support role. Chester Rogers will be the third receiver for the Titans, which isn't stellar, but Rogers and Westbrook-Ikhine won't have to carry the majority of the workload this week with the return of Jones.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Titans plan to activate star WR Julio Jones off Injured Reserve today, source said, and he’ll play on Sunday. The hamstring has healed, and Jones is ready for the stretch run. The #Titans plan to activate star WR Julio Jones off Injured Reserve today, source said, and he’ll play on Sunday. The hamstring has healed, and Jones is ready for the stretch run.

There is still concern that Julio Jones could get injured again and be forced to sit out the rest of the season. Although the playoffs are right around the corner, the Titans can't afford to rest Jones and risk the Indianapolis Colts making a comeback for the division title.

Also Read Article Continues below

In fantasy football, Julio Jones has just one game with more than nine accumulated points and only two games with more than 50 receiving yards. Against the Jaguars, he should be viewed as a WR2 considering the number of targets he is likely to see.

Edited by David Nyland