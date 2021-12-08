NFL Fantasy Football Week 14: Top Waiver Wire Picks ft. JaMycal Hasty

Week 14 is the final week before the fantasy football playoffs begin, and this is the most important matchup as many try to earn a first-round bye or even just a spot in the championship bracket. The NFL is still in the midst of the final stretch of the regular season, and injuries have continued to be an issue.

NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Players to Target

Keenan Allen could miss this week after being played on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Adam Thielen is a complete long-shot to play on Thursday with a high-ankle sprain. The New York Giants could end up starting Jake Fromm with Mike Glennon in the concussion protocol. Corey Davis and Logan Thomas suffered season-ending injuries. JaMycal Hasty was the only healthy running back for the San Francisco 49ers after Week 13.

Here are the top five players to target on the waiver wire ahead of Week 14 in fantasy football.

RB JaMycal Hasty - San Francisco 49ers

Field Yates @FieldYates The 49ers worked out three running backs today: Jeremy Cox, Brian Hill and Dexter Williams.



Elijah Mitchell, Trenton Cannon, Jeff Wilson, Jr. and Trey Sermon are all currently dealign with an injury, leaving JaMycal Hasty as the lone healthy RB on the roster. The 49ers worked out three running backs today: Jeremy Cox, Brian Hill and Dexter Williams.Elijah Mitchell, Trenton Cannon, Jeff Wilson, Jr. and Trey Sermon are all currently dealign with an injury, leaving JaMycal Hasty as the lone healthy RB on the roster.

JaMycal Hasty returned after being out for the last three games with an ankle injury, but played just one snap. However, he could go from zero carries last week to being the starter this week.

Elijah Mitchell and Trenton Cannon suffered concussions, and Jeff Wilson suffered a knee injury, leaving Hasty as the only healthy player in the backfield. Hasty has become one of the more popular waiver-wire options this week and could be a sneaky RB2 in fantasy football if he starts. The 49ers have been leaning on their run game and will likely give Hasty a decent workload this week.

WR KJ Osborn - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have a quick turnaround this week and are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. KJ Osborn saw seven targets for four catches, 47 yards and a score as a replacement for Adam Thielen. Osborn has had no more than three fantasy football points in his last five games and should be available in most leagues. With Thielen likely out, Osborn could play more than 90 percent of the offensive snaps again.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - Tennessee Titans

Josh Larky ↗️ @jlarkytweets secure role going forward since Hilliard/McNichols have more overlapping skillsets



Tannehill was atrocious, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine actually had decent usage even if you remove his TD grab



Week 12 he had a 25% tgt share and 40.7% team air yards share



⬇️⬇️ secure role going forward since Hilliard/McNichols have more overlapping skillsetsTannehill was atrocious, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine actually had decent usage even if you remove his TD grab Week 12 he had a 25% tgt share and 40.7% team air yards share⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/yjb46pMRpo

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hasn't been a consistent fantasy football option since seeing a larger role with AJ Brown and Julio Jones injured. He's on a streak with 10+ fantasy football points in his last two games with 14 targets, nine catches, 132 yards and a touchdown. The Titans are coming off a bye week and will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Westbrook-Ikhine should be viewed as a low-end WR2 with major upside this week.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - Washington Football Team

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Taylor Heinicke could not have placed this ball any better. And what a grab by RIcky Seals-Jones. This game has been awesome.



Taylor Heinicke could not have placed this ball any better. And what a grab by RIcky Seals-Jones. This game has been awesome. https://t.co/ob1CdXP0jp

Just as Logan Thomas returns to knock Ricky Seals-Jones off many rosters in fantasy football, Thomas suffers a possible season-ending injury and people are making a mad dash for his backup. As a starter, RSJ had a decent stretch of two games with more than 11 points in fantasy football and built a connection with Taylor Heinicke. You can use him as a FLEX option through the playoffs.

RB Dontrell Hilliard - Tennessee Titans

Dontrell Hilliard @D_Hilliard26 It’s always been God’s plan, I’m just playing my role…!!⏳ It’s always been God’s plan, I’m just playing my role…!!⏳ https://t.co/w1AUxAvk23

Dontrell Hilliard set himself apart from D'Onta Foreman this week with his second straight game with more than 15 points in fantasy football. He had 12 carries for 131 yards and a score, but took a smaller role in the passing game with just two targets. Against the Jaguars this week, Hilliard can help win you a crucial matchup ahead of the playoffs.

Edited by Piyush Bisht