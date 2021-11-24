NFL Fantasy Football Week 12: Is Dontrell Hillard a must-have for your lineup?

The Tennessee Titans signed running back Dontrell Hillard from the practice squad to the active roster for the Week 11 game against the Houston Texans. The Titans, who had previously knocked off the LA Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, fell victim to a lesser team for the second time this season. The Texans held the Titans to 13 points in a 22-13 defeat, but Dontrell Hillard proved to be a great signing. He had 35 yards on seven carries and ten targets for eight catches and 47 yards, totaling up to 15 points in fantasy football.

Dontrell Hillard was one of the few highlights for the Tennessee Titans last week, leading the team in waiving Adrian Peterson. Derrick Henry is already out until the playoffs and his replacement Jeremy McNichols missed Week 11 with a concussion but could return this week for the game against the New England Patriots. D'Onta Foreman had a decent game in Week 10 but was held to 40 total yards against Houston.

The Tennessee Titans have a bit of a dilemma in their backfield on who to start. Is Dontrell Hillard a must-have in fantasy football for Week 12 or is he going to take a backseat?

Fantasy football possibilities with Dontrell Hillard

The Tennessee Titans released Adrian Peterson, which does bode well for Dontrell Hillard's fantasy football stock. But the Titans lost to a bad Texans team with several starters inactive. There is a chance that Tennessee will decide to lean on their starters from previous wins and go with their gameplan that has proven to be successful. Then again, the backfield has been a carousel this season and it could prove best to just run with the current hot hand. Dontrell Hillard is healthy and is riding some momentum at the moment as he is becoming a strong waiver-wire player in fantasy football.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo The #Titans waived RB Adrian Peterson. Possible he returns. For now, Dontrell Hilliard is up to the active roster after picking up 82 yards from scrimmage on Sunday. The #Titans waived RB Adrian Peterson. Possible he returns. For now, Dontrell Hilliard is up to the active roster after picking up 82 yards from scrimmage on Sunday.

The New England Patriots are a top-five fantasy football defense in 2021, ranking sixth against the pass and eighth against the run. Tennessee seem more likely to go with the more experienced running back in Jeremy McNichols, with Dontrell Hillard serving a change-of-pace role and receiver.

With that being said, you can never rule out McNichols or Foreman getting injured again or suffering a decrease in production. It's a sensitive situation with the Tennessee Titans right now and it would prove wise to stash Dontrell Hillard in deep leagues. He has great upside with his talent and the Titans could move to run with a committee for the rest of the season since the passing game is banged up as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dontrell Hillard will be a good streaming option in fantasy football this week, meaning he won't be available next week if he has another strong game. Pick him up now while you can, and take the risk that he ends up being too good to keep on the bench, both in the game and in fantasy football.

Edited by Piyush Bisht