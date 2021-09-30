Todd Gurley and other players who could replace James White at Patriots

Free-agent running backs such as Todd Gurley are in high demand to replace James White at the New England Patriots. Some have already tried out and others hope to put their names into consideration.

The New England Patriots suffered a massive blow in their quest to emerge victorious against the returning Tom Brady when their running back mainstay, White, was sidelined with a hip injury. Since White is potentially out for the season, there is every need for the Patriots to find a replacement, ideally from free agency. Here are five such players who will look to fit into White's shoes.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter After further medical examinations this week, Patriots’ RB James White’s hip injury is expected to end his 2021 season, per @FieldYates and me. After further medical examinations this week, Patriots’ RB James White’s hip injury is expected to end his 2021 season, per @FieldYates and me.

Todd Gurley leads the way to replace James White

#1 - Todd Gurley

Gurley has to be the favorite to replace White at the Patriots. With all due respect to other contenders, no one except Gurley brings the panache required for a running back with such a storied franchise. Gurley has made it to the Pro Bowl three times and has been the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. He is also extremely unselfish in that he puts the team's requirements first. He fits Bill Belichick's mold exactly.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Todd Gurley with another unselfish play to kill the clock and preserve the win. Todd Gurley with another unselfish play to kill the clock and preserve the win. https://t.co/4w2DEecqMS

#2 - Ryquell Armstead

Ryquell Armstead is another possibility, having tried out with the Patriots already. He was drafted in the 2019 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and showed flashes of high running ability and scoring receiving touchdowns.

#3 - Dontrell Hilliard

Dontrell Hilliard is another exciting name that is being floated to replace White. Not only does he bring a rushing threat, but he is also a specialist returner on special teams. The Patriots would appreciate such versatility. Hilliard has played for the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans before.

#4 - Ito Smith

Another former Atlanta Falcons running back like Todd Gurley, Ito Smith is another explosive player that the New England Patriots are targeting. He has knowledge of sharing responsibilities with other running backs and could be a valuable addition to the team.

#5 - Artavis Pierce

Artavis Pierce is another running back who has tried out with the Patriots. He is the youngest on the list here and has the least experience as well. He will hope that his age works in his favor in the tryouts and he can show sufficient skill to secure the job.

