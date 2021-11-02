NFL Fantasy Football Week 9: Is Adrian Peterson worth picking up?

Is Adrian Peterson worth picking up in fantasy football after signing with Tennessee Titans?

The Tennessee Titans received news that running back Derrick Henry will be out for 6-10 weeks after needing foot surgery from an injury on Sunday. The team responded by signing free-agent running back Adrian Peterson. Tennessee is in full control of the AFC South at 6-2 and a large part of their success stems from their running game.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Titans RB Derrick Henry will have foot surgery tomorrow morning and be out 6-10 weeks. Six would be quite fast, eight is more likely. Either way, Tennessee expects Henry back this season. From NFL Now: #Titans RB Derrick Henry will have foot surgery tomorrow morning and be out 6-10 weeks. Six would be quite fast, eight is more likely. Either way, Tennessee expects Henry back this season. https://t.co/UzoJqNlcFF

Adrian Peterson is 36 years old and played sixteen games for the Detroit Lions last season, starting ten games with 604 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. The seven-time Pro Bowler spent the first eight weeks of the season unemployed, likely from his age and low 3.9 yards per carry in 2020. Adrian Peterson was signed to the Titans' practice squad on Monday with plans to move up to the active roster for Week 9's matchup against the LA Rams.

If you had Derrick Henry on your fantasy football roster or are just short-handed at the running back position from other injuries and bye weeks, is Adrian Peterson worth picking up? There is zero chance Adrian Peterson can replace Derrick Henry's impact on your fantasy football team, but does the 36-year-old hold any value in 2021?

Field Yates @FieldYates A look at the Titans' running back depth chart behind Derrick Henry:



Jeremy McNichols: 56 career carries

Dontrell Hilliard (practice squad): 22 career carries

Mekhi Sargent (practice squad): 2 career carries A look at the Titans' running back depth chart behind Derrick Henry: Jeremy McNichols: 56 career carriesDontrell Hilliard (practice squad): 22 career carriesMekhi Sargent (practice squad): 2 career carries

The Tennessee Titans have Jeremey McNichols, who has served as Derrick Henry's backup this season. Most of McNichols' fantasy football value comes from his ability as a pass-catcher, having 21 catches for 203 yards in seven games. Adrian Peterson was likely signed to bring more of a true runner to the backfield.

With that being said, no one knows what the Titans' offensive plan is going to be for the backfield in Week 9. The LA Rams have been slightly better than average against the run in 2021, but is struggling against the pass. The team added Von Miller on Monday in a blockbuster trade to help get pressure on offenses and help contain the run. The Titans may try different formations and lineups in Week 9 to get a better sense of their backfield situation, meaning no Tennessee running backs will be worth starting in Week 9.

FTNFantasy @FTNFantasy Would Adrian Peterson be a weekly fantasy starter on the Titans? 🤔 Would Adrian Peterson be a weekly fantasy starter on the Titans? 🤔 https://t.co/j8l6WAeUg4

The rest of the season is a different story, as Adrian Peterson could end up seeing a ton of carries as the Titans try to keep their lead in the AFC South. There is also the possibility that Adrian Peterson won't be able to handle a large workload and the Titans use a committee of two or three backs each game, giving Peterson no fantasy football value moving forward.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Adrian Peterson is available in deep leagues, it's still worth it to pick him up and stash him to see what unfolds for Tennessee. In standard leagues, Peterson is not worth taking a roster spot instead of a more quality player.

Edited by Henno van Deventer