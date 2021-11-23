NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 12: Michael Gallup and three other top waiver pickups

The fantasy football playoffs start in a few weeks and every matchup means something. It's been an ugly 2021 fantasy football season with the sheer number of injuries and COVID-19 illnesses. All is not lost, though, unless you have as many wins as the Detroit Lions, in which we wish you luck for next season.

It's time for the waiver wire period for the week as a huge Week 12 lies right around the corner. It's Thanksgiving this week, which means there are several big games slated for Thursday, and you are going to want your lineups finalized before then.

Once again, we saw another round of injuries to some of the top players, including Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields and Michael Carter. Luckily, there are some good streaming options on the fantasy football waiver wire this week that can help you in a pinch.

Four fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 12

#1 - WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - Tennessee Titans

The Titans Wire @TheTitansWire NWI was one of the few bright spots for the Titans in Week 11. titanswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/21/ten… NWI was one of the few bright spots for the Titans in Week 11. titanswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/21/ten…

It was Marcus Johnson last week, but now Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has stepped up when called upon. Both AJ Brown and Johnson were banged up and questionable for Week 12. Westbrook-Ikhine posted 107 yards on seven catches against the Houston Texans in Week 11 and is poised for another featured role against the New England Patriots this week. Even if either Brown or Johnson is available, Ryan Tannehill should ride with the hot hand.

#2 - RB Tevin Coleman - New York Jets

The Jet Press @TheJetPress



Pressure rates allowed by Jets RBs:



• Ty Johnson: 19%

• Tevin Coleman: 14%

• Michael Carter: 5% The #Jets will really miss Michael Carter as a blocker too, he was a beast in that area.Pressure rates allowed by Jets RBs:• Ty Johnson: 19%• Tevin Coleman: 14%• Michael Carter: 5% The #Jets will really miss Michael Carter as a blocker too, he was a beast in that area.Pressure rates allowed by Jets RBs:• Ty Johnson: 19%• Tevin Coleman: 14%• Michael Carter: 5%

Michael Carter's ankle injury is a major blow to New York's offense. After all, he was one of the few shining lights of hope. Tevin Coleman will be the starter if Carter is unable to play, but he's not the greatest option. However, the Jets are struggling to get anything working in their favor, and the run game has found some recent success. The number of carries Coleman would be looking at could transition into a decent fantasy football game.

#3 - WR Marquise Goodwin - Chicago Bears

Andy Dalton made Marquise Goodwin a favorite target last week with 104 yards and a touchdown. With Dalton set to start this week, Goodwin could be set up for another great game. Allen Robinson is questionable with a hamstring injury and Goodwin would have great appeal if he were to miss the game. Week 11 was Goodwin's first double-digit score in fantasy football, and it might not be his last.

#4 - WR Michael Gallup - Dallas Cowboys

✭RJ✭ @rjrod24 In case people forgot what Michael Gallup was about #CowboysNation In case people forgot what Michael Gallup was about #CowboysNation https://t.co/i08licnnn3

Michael Gallup led the Dallas Cowboys in targets in Week 11, just his second game back from IR. He managed to catch five of those for 44 yards, but he's in a position to lead the team in targets again on Thanksgiving. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are both highly questionable to play on Thursday, which bumps Gallup up to their top receiver for the week and a WR2 in fantasy football.

