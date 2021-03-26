NFL: When was Tevin Coleman drafted? 

The New York Jets have landed themselves a quality player: former San Francisco 49er Tevin Coleman has agreed to swap the NFC West for the AFC East. He has signed on to work under his old coaches Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur at the New York Jets.

Last season wasn't Coleman's most productive. A knee sprain limited the back to just 58 yards all season as he spent much of the 49ers' 2020 campaign on IR.

However, at his best, Coleman is a very good RB. Assuming he can get himself back to full fitness, at present, he should be the lead back in Saleh/LaFleur''s new-look New York Jets' offense.

I say that in full knowledge of the fact the free agency window is still open, and the 2021 NFL Draft is yet to come.

On the topic...

When was Tevin Coleman drafted?

2015 NFL Combine

Tevin Coleman attended Indiana University, Bloomington. In three seasons playing football for Indiana in the Big 10, Coleman amassed 3,219 yards and 28 TDs, including a massive haul of 2,036 yards and 15 TDs during his senior year.

With stats like that, it's not surprising Coleman was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons took him off the board with the 73rd overall pick.

Could Tevin Coleman be a success at New York Jets?

Advertisement

Tevin Coleman lands in Jets' no-name backfield https://t.co/tuUk7EjZoo — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) March 24, 2021

Tevin Coleman's career to date has truly been a bit of a mixed bag. When he's fit and at his best, he's a dangerous running back, equal parts speed and power and tenacious to boot.

Because of his great lower-body strength, he's one of those players who always carries the ball a few extra couple of yards. And he gets butts off seats, too; you never know when Coleman might break a tackle and take one for distance.

In the five seasons before 2020, Tevin Coleman amassed 2,884 yards on the ground, a further 1,190 yards through the air and 36 TDs. There is no doubting how good a player he can be.

Moreover, the fact that Coleman is set to be reunited with former 49ers defensive coordinator Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at the New York Jets bodes very well for the 27-year-old.

Advertisement

He would be familiar with a lot of the plays and is likely to feature heavily, especially if the New York Jets opt against signing any more backs during the off-season.

UPDATED: Analysis of all 11 #Jets free-agent signings, including Tevin Coleman and Vinny Curry. https://t.co/xj2bjwXuvK — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 24, 2021

Ultimately, though, it's all going to come down to if Tevin Coleman can get fit and stay fit. If he can do that, the talented RB could be a real asset to what will be a slightly avant-garde looking Jets' offense come autumn.